Nigeria: Just-in - APC Expels Aregbesola Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday expelled one-time governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola over allegation of anti-party activities.

Aregbesola's expulsion followed the climax of cold war between his The Osun Omoluabi (TOP) caucus and the party.

The party's decision was contained in a letter signed by the party's chairman and secretary in the state, Hon.Tajudeen Lawal and Olabisi Kamoru respectively where they accused Aregbesola of breaching Article 21 of the party's constitution.

Recall that Aregbesola gave a nod to the request of his loyalists to dump the APC at a meeting held in Ilesa on Sunday.

The Omoluabi Progressives (TOP) at the meeting presided over by Aregbesola, announced its decision to leave the APC, citing the party's declining popularity in the state.

Consequently, in a letter, titled:"Allegations of Anti-Party Activities - Conveyance of State Exco Decision to You," Aregbesola was accused of breaching Article 21 of the party's constitution, which outlines disciplinary measures for members.

The letter read in part: "At the end of the investigation, the State Executive Committee (SEC) considered the report of the Disciplinary Committee. Having carefully reviewed the findings and recommendations, the SEC resolved to approve your immediate expulsion from the APC.

"The decision was predicated on clear evidence of your actions, which undermined the unity and integrity of the party. As a result, you are no longer a member of the APC and must refrain from holding yourself out as one or acting on behalf of the party in any capacity.

"We write to formally bring to your attention the findings and resolution arising from the disciplinary process initiated concerning allegations of anti-party activities levelled against you by the Disciplinary Committee, where you were given an opportunity to be heard in accordance with the principles of end of the investigation, the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Disciplinary Committee.

"Having carefully considered the findings and recommendations of the Committee, SEC has resolved to accept the recommendation of your immediate expulsion from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As a result, with the approval of your expulsion, you cease to be a member of APC. Consequently, you are not to hold yourself out as a member or act in any capacity on behalf of the party in any manner whatsoever.

"While acknowledging your past contributions to the Party, we trust that you will comply with this decision and act according to the directives in this communication," the letter added.

Efforts to reach Ogbeni Aregbesola on the development proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.