Nigeria: Kano Police Command Sacks Constabulary Officer Over Extortion

29 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Kano State Police Command has dismissed a constabulary officer, identified as Ado Abba, for conducting unauthorised stop-and-search operations and extorting members of the public.

The spokesperson for the Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this in a video shared on his personal Facebook page on Wednesday. In the video, the dismissed officer is seen standing beside SP Kiyawa in order to ensure that the public recognises him.

"We received several complaints about his actions, and after investigations, his guilt was established. He is officially dismissed and is no longer part of the Constabulary," SP Kiyawa stated.

The Police spokesman added that the dismissed officer's uniform would be confiscated immediately. He encouraged the public to report any further cases of misconduct by police officers.

"When you witness any unlawful activity, report it, and we will take decisive action," SP Kiyawa assured.

He also praised the dedication of other Constabulary members of the Police Force in ensuring peace and order across Kano State, urging them to perform their duties with integrity and professionalism.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.