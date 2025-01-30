Nigeria: Kano Police Command Sacks Constabulary Officer Over Extortion

The Kano State Police Command has dismissed a constabulary officer, identified as Ado Abba, for conducting unauthorised stop-and-search operations and extorting members of the public.

The spokesperson for the Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this in a video shared on his personal Facebook page on Wednesday. In the video, the dismissed officer is seen standing beside SP Kiyawa in order to ensure that the public recognises him.

"We received several complaints about his actions, and after investigations, his guilt was established. He is officially dismissed and is no longer part of the Constabulary," SP Kiyawa stated.

The Police spokesman added that the dismissed officer's uniform would be confiscated immediately. He encouraged the public to report any further cases of misconduct by police officers.

"When you witness any unlawful activity, report it, and we will take decisive action," SP Kiyawa assured.

He also praised the dedication of other Constabulary members of the Police Force in ensuring peace and order across Kano State, urging them to perform their duties with integrity and professionalism.