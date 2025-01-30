Cameroon: AfDB and WFP Support Families Affected By Flooding in Cameroon's Far North

YAOUNDE -The Government of Cameroon and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcome a US$ 1 million contribution from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to support 42,000 people affected by the 2024 floods in Cameroon's Far North region. "The African Development Bank is steadfast in its commitment to supporting Cameroon's flood response efforts," said Serge N'Guessan, African Development Bank Director General for Central Africa Region. "By partnering with the Government and WFP, we ensure that those affected by the floods receive the assistance they need while also setting the stage for long-term recovery.

Between July and October 2024, devastating floods caused by heavy rains affected over 450,000 people, destroying over 85,000 hectares of farmland and many homes. Over 5,000 livestock also died, the majority in Diamare, Mayo-Danay, Mayo-Kani, Mayo-Tsanaga and Logone-et-Chari divisions. This climate shock exacerbates food insecurity in a region already in the grips of a dire humanitarian situation due to ongoing conflict, population displacements, and rising food prices. Since July 2024, high food prices have soared by 20-30%, leaving many families in rural areas unable to meet their food and nutrition needs.

With the AfDB funding, WFP in close collaboration with the Government of Cameroon is providing general food distributions comprised of cereals, vegetable oil and salt to the most affected families enabling them to meet their immediate food and nutrition needs for one month. WFP will also distribute fortified cereal to pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and children aged 6 to 59 months to address acute malnutrition.

"The devastating floods in Cameroon's Far North Region are a stark reminder of how the impacts of climate change are worsening, sparing no one and calling for a coordinated action," said Alamine Ousmane Mey, Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development. "With support from partners like AfDB, WFP, and other development Partners, we are addressing immediate food needs while paving the way for a resilient recovery. The Government of Cameroon is committed to ensure assistance reaches those in need and prioritizing anticipatory actions to better prepare for future crisis."

The Far North region of Cameroon is characterized by high rates of severe acute malnutrition (SAM), reaching 2.9%, exceeding the World Health Organisation emergency threshold of 2%. Chronic malnutrition also remains a concern in the region, with an alarming rate of 49.2% among internally displaced people.

"WFP is committed to supporting families affected by floods and the growing food insecurity in Cameroon's Far North Region," said Gianluca Ferrera, WFP's Representative and Country Director in Cameroon. "With AfDB's contribution, many will be reached with lifesaving assistance; however, the scale of the crisis demands more than emergency response".

To ensure continued lifesaving assistance to crisis-affected people in Cameroon through July 2025, WFP requires US$ 48.7 million.