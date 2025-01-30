Nigeria: UBEC to Partner NMEC On Mass Literacy - Official

The two agencies discussed the array of partnership opportunities and potential collaboration areas, including joint programmes, resource sharing, and capacity-building initiatives.

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, has announced the commission's plans to partner with the National Commission on Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC) to fight illiteracy in Nigeria.

Mrs Garba disclosed this Tuesday when the Executive Secretary of NMEC, Akpama Ibor, visited her in her office in Abuja.

Discussions during the visit centred around innovative strategies to reduce illiteracy rates, such as community-based learning centres, mobile education units, and digital literacy programmes.

The two agencies also discussed the array of partnership opportunities and potential collaboration areas, including joint programmes, resource sharing, and capacity-building initiatives.Mrs Garba emphasised leveraging each organisation's strengths to create a more comprehensive and practical approach to promoting basic education in the country

She expressed optimism and commitment from both NMEC and UBEC.

On his part, Mr Ibor, a professor, emphasised the significance of non-formal education in providing flexible learning opportunities for adults and out-of-school youth.

He also underscored the need for continuous education programmes that support lifelong learning and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu

The visit was a significant step towards strengthening partnerships and enhancing efforts to eradicate illiteracy and promote lifelong learning for sustainable development.