Nigeria: PDP Remains Hope for Nigerians Despite Crises - Bot Chair

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adolphus Wabara, has said the party remains the only hope for Nigerians despite internal crises threatening its unity and structure.

Speaking at the Board's meeting held at the party's national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, Mr Wabara, a former senate president, emphasised the need for unity among party members.

He urged stakeholders and top officials of the PDP to set aside personal grievances and work towards strengthening the party ahead of future elections.

"Despite the challenges we face, let me reiterate that the PDP remains the hope of Nigerians. Our nation has endured years of suffering under the poor policies and governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Nigerians are looking to us as a beacon of hope, and we cannot afford to let them down. We must rebuild trust and offer a credible alternative that prioritises the welfare of the people," he said.

Factions and power struggles within PDP

The PDP has been struggling with internal divisions, with two major factions emerging within the party. One is loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the other is aligned with Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate in the last election.

The struggle for control of the party structure is creating a serious dispute among party members, especially its top officials. For instance, some of the party leaders engaged in a series of suspensions and counter-suspensions last year.

One of the contentious issues has been the battle for the national chairmanship position. However, that appears to have been settled following a Federal High Court ruling that Umar Damagum should remain the acting chairman until the party's national convention in December 2025.

Another major dispute is about the national secretary position, with two contenders, Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, claiming to be the authentic occupier.

On Wednesday, the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting also descended into chaos over the battle for the secretary position.

Call to resolve crisis

During the BoT meeting, Mr Wabara urged aggrieved top officials of the PDP to consider resolving their differences in the party's interest.

"I therefore call on every one of us to set aside personal differences and work collectively to strengthen the PDP. This party has weathered storms before, and I have no doubt that we will emerge stronger, more united, and ready to fulfill our historic mission of leading Nigeria to a brighter future," he said.

Undermining credibility

Expressing his displeasure over the leadership crises, the former senate president warned that failure to resolve these disputes could undermine the party's credibility.

"Primarily, let me express my profound disappointment over the crises currently rocking the leadership of the National Working Committee (NWC). As elder statesmen and women, leaders who hold the trust of the generality of our party members and the public, it is disheartening that these issues have not been resolved. The failure to resolve these internal conflicts undermines the strength and credibility of our party," he said.

Mr Wabara called on the NWC to rise above personal interests and prioritise the party's progress.

"It is, therefore, imperative that the NWC rises above personal interests and places the survival and progress of our great party above all other considerations," he stated.

Urgent need for NEC meeting

Mr Wabara emphasised the urgent need for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to address the party'scrisies.

He urged the NWC to honour its commitment to convening the NEC meeting as scheduled in February 2025.

"In the light of these challenges, I must emphasise the urgent need for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. I again urge the NWC to honour its words and convene the NEC meeting as scheduled in February 2025. It is pertinent to stress that party members across the country are in earnest expectation that the NEC meeting will hold this February.

"The NEC remains the highest decision-making body of our party, and it is crucial that we convene without further delay to address these pressing concerns. The NEC meeting will serve as a platform to reaffirm our shared commitment to the unity, discipline, and ideals that bind us together as members of the PDP," he said.

Credible leadership and transparent elections

Looking ahead to the PDP's Zonal Congresses, Mr Wabara urged party members to elect credible leaders who effectively steer the party towards victory.

The former senate president also reminded party members to elect credible leaders at every party structure level.

He said, "As we prepare to conduct our zonal congresses, may I remind us all of the critical importance of electing credible leaders at every level of our party's structure.

"These leaders will serve as the face and voice of the PDP, and it is essential that they possess the vision, integrity, and capacity to steer the affairs of the party effectively. Let us ensure that the processes are free, fair, and transparent so that the outcome reflects the collective will of our members."