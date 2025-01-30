South Africa: #sona2025 - Inspiring Hope

South Africans can look forward to a State of the Nation Address (SONA) that will pave the way to a future characterised by efforts to accelerate economic growth.

On Thursday, 6 February 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa will take the nation into his confidence when he tables the first SONA of the 7th democratic Parliament.

Speaking to SAnews on the sidelines of a government event on Tuesday, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, said President Ramaphosa will address numerous issues during SONA 2025.

"We hope that in his pronouncement, the President will address all... matters. We are quite elated that... going to... SONA with a Government of National Unity (GNU)... we continue to demonstrate resilience in the wave of challenges that confronts our country and government," Morolong said.

Morolong said the apex priority of government is to serve the people of South Africa, with the people being placed at the centre of development.

"The best way of doing so is to put all our differences aside and work together with the private sector and civil society in making sure that our people are provided with much needed services that government [provides] in response to the needs of our people."

Morolong said the GNU is proactive and continues to display resilience.

"We are a government that is committed to fundamentally altering the circumstances under which our people live. Our commitment is to ensure that we reduce the cost of living and that we confront... unemployment and create opportunities for business to thrive," Morolong said.

The State of the Nation Address, Morolong told SAnews, was an opportunity for the President to communicate government messages to the nation and outline government programmes.

"We look forward to an opportunity to listen to the President address socio-economic challenges and the interventions government has put in place to deal with some of these, such as poverty, the cost of living and all the other challenges that South Africa currently faces," the Deputy Minister said.

Cabinet Lekgotla

Morolong said the two-day Cabinet Lekgotla that President Cyril Ramaphosa has convened with leaders from all spheres of government - to review government's progress on priorities, assess challenges and set the agenda for the seventh administration - will dwell on government's programme of action for the year ahead.

The lekgotla is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, Minister Morolong commended the progress made by Eskom in stabilising the energy grid, with the power utility having recently marked over 300 days of no load shedding.

"We hope that these milestones will go a long way in the growth of our economy, and make sure that the economy creates much needed jobs," Morolong said.

About SONA

SONA is called in terms of Section 42(5) of the Constitution by the President of the Republic. It is a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament - the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces - and one of the rare occasions that brings together the three arms of the State under one roof.

SONA provides the President with an opportunity to speak to the nation on the general state of South Africa, to reflect on a wide range of political, economic and social matters within the domestic and global contexts, to account to the nation on the work of government and to set out government's programme of action.

Traditionally, the President makes key government announcements during this important joint sitting of Parliament.

SONA usually takes place during February and is presided over by the Speaker and/or the Chairperson of the NCOP, by arrangement between them. During the week following the SONA, a debate of approximately two days is held on the SONA.

The President is then given an opportunity to reply to the debate on the third day and to close the debate. The SONA debate is one of the major general debates of the parliamentary year.

Moving forward

In his address to the nation on New Years' Eve 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on all South Africans to rally together for a better future for all in the New Year.

The President acknowledged that South Africa still faces challenges that must be overcome.

"As much as we have made progress, we have to do much more to overcome the challenges that confront our nation. We need to work with urgency and purpose to grow our economy and create jobs," he said at the time.

President Ramaphosa described the year ahead as one that should be looked at with "great hope" by all South Africans.