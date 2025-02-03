South Africa: DA Calls for Cut in Military Presence At SONA in Light of DRC Crisis

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to the Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, urging the immediate scaling-down of military parade arrangements for the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 6 February 2025.

Specifically, we have called for the cancellation of the planned fly-over by the South African Air Force, given the dire situation facing South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

It is inappropriate for government officials and dignitaries to be entertained by grand military displays while our soldiers, under-equipped and lacking critical support, are dying on foreign soil. The DA firmly believes that proceeding with a patronising presentation of military capability, while our troops face hardship abroad, is not only tone-deaf but also a gross disservice to those who have sacrificed for this country.

We urge Parliament to act with the necessary respect and urgency by cancelling the fly-over and scaling down the military display in recognition of the challenges faced by our armed forces.

The DA awaits a formal response from the Speaker and will continue to push for accountability in ensuring that the plight of our soldiers is not ignored.