Liberia: Supreme Court Halts Government Move to Cancel Mdmc Contract

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has issued a Writ of Prohibition in favor of Modern Development and Management Corporation (MDMC), effectively blocking the Ministry of Transport's attempt to terminate the company's nine-year contract for producing vehicle registration documents and driver's licenses.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by MDMC against the Government of Liberia, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), and the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC). The company argued that the Ministry of Transport's decision to reopen the bidding process--despite an active contract--was unjustified and posed a risk to service efficiency in the transport sector.

Justice in Chambers, His Honour Yamie Quiqui Gbissay, granted the Writ of Prohibition, barring the Ministry of Transport from proceeding with any new bid solicitation and reaffirming MDMC's contractual rights.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for February 5, 2025, where all parties will present arguments on the matter. In response to the ruling, a senior MDMC official welcomed the decision, describing it as a significant endorsement of fairness, transparency, and the rule of law. "This ruling underscores the judiciary's crucial role in upholding contractual agreements and fostering a business environment rooted in legal certainty," the official stated.