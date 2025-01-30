Liberia Chamber of Commerce, NPA, Apm Terminals Conclude Talks for Improved Port Services

30 January 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) says it has held a mediation conference with the National Port Authority (NPA), APM Terminals, and key stakeholders, including cement manufacturers (Fouta Cement Corporation, STAR Cement Corporation, and Cement Manufacturing Company), rice importers represented by K&K Trading Corporation, and AMASCO representing the shipping lines. The conference took place on January 23, 2025, at the NPA Executive Conference room.

The conference aimed to address critical challenges related to berthing schedules, excessive demurrage costs, and their impact on the Liberian business landscape. The President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, Mr. O. Natty B. Davis, expressed gratitude to the National Port Authority for organizing the meeting promptly.

During the conference, bulk port users highlighted their constraints, alleging poor communication from APM Terminals, breaches in berthing protocols, and excessively high demurrage costs amounting to millions of USD annually. They also mentioned that APM Terminals had failed to address these issues despite previous promises.

During the meeting, APM Terminals promised to enhance services by training staff in customer relations and committed to facilitating timely information sharing and addressing concerns proactively.

The conference concluded with several action points to include; that a technical working group committee comprising representatives of key port users and the Liberia Chamber of Commerce was established and scheduled to commence work on January 30/31, 2025.

That, the NPA technical team will review and revise the berthing schedule for all vessels to explore alternative solutions to improve port efficiency.

Regular meetings will be re-instituted to address challenges emanating from port operations with all stakeholders utilizing the port services and that, the NPA and all stakeholders will review the current stevedoring process to revise same in accordance with current realities to ensure timely discharge of vessels.

Mr. O. Natty B. Davis expressed optimism about the constructive dialogue and the commitment shown by all parties to address the challenges faced by the private sector. He emphasized that the conference marked a significant step towards improving port operations and creating a more conducive business environment in Liberia.

In its role as Chamber of Commerce, the LCC will continue to monitor the implementation of the agreed-upon action plans and advocate for a more efficient and competitive port system.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.