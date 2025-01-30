Liberia Chamber of Commerce, NPA, Apm Terminals Conclude Talks for Improved Port Services

Monrovia — The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) says it has held a mediation conference with the National Port Authority (NPA), APM Terminals, and key stakeholders, including cement manufacturers (Fouta Cement Corporation, STAR Cement Corporation, and Cement Manufacturing Company), rice importers represented by K&K Trading Corporation, and AMASCO representing the shipping lines. The conference took place on January 23, 2025, at the NPA Executive Conference room.

The conference aimed to address critical challenges related to berthing schedules, excessive demurrage costs, and their impact on the Liberian business landscape. The President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, Mr. O. Natty B. Davis, expressed gratitude to the National Port Authority for organizing the meeting promptly.

During the conference, bulk port users highlighted their constraints, alleging poor communication from APM Terminals, breaches in berthing protocols, and excessively high demurrage costs amounting to millions of USD annually. They also mentioned that APM Terminals had failed to address these issues despite previous promises.

During the meeting, APM Terminals promised to enhance services by training staff in customer relations and committed to facilitating timely information sharing and addressing concerns proactively.

The conference concluded with several action points to include; that a technical working group committee comprising representatives of key port users and the Liberia Chamber of Commerce was established and scheduled to commence work on January 30/31, 2025.

That, the NPA technical team will review and revise the berthing schedule for all vessels to explore alternative solutions to improve port efficiency.

Regular meetings will be re-instituted to address challenges emanating from port operations with all stakeholders utilizing the port services and that, the NPA and all stakeholders will review the current stevedoring process to revise same in accordance with current realities to ensure timely discharge of vessels.

Mr. O. Natty B. Davis expressed optimism about the constructive dialogue and the commitment shown by all parties to address the challenges faced by the private sector. He emphasized that the conference marked a significant step towards improving port operations and creating a more conducive business environment in Liberia.

In its role as Chamber of Commerce, the LCC will continue to monitor the implementation of the agreed-upon action plans and advocate for a more efficient and competitive port system.