Liberia: Movee Accuses Boakai of Deception and Rule of Law Violations in SONA

Monrovia — The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has strongly condemned President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's second State of the Nation Address (SONA), delivered to the 55th National Legislature in a joint session. The opposition party described the speech as a collection of falsehoods, broken promises, and empty rhetoric that offers little hope to the suffering Liberian people.

Speaking at a press conference in Paynesville on January 29, 2025, MOVEE's Secretary-General, Jeremiah Edison Paye, denounced the Unity Party (UP) administration's first year in office, calling it a betrayal of the public's trust following the 2023 presidential election.

Paye criticized the administration for failing to uphold the rule of law, combat corruption, and provide essential services such as quality education, affordable healthcare, stable electricity, clean water, and affordable telecommunications. He argued that instead of fulfilling its campaign promises, President Boakai's second SONA underscored poor governance, economic mismanagement, and growing public discontent.

MOVEE's response to Boakai's SONA paints a picture of a government struggling to deliver on its promises. The opposition party accused the administration of corruption, economic mismanagement, human rights violations, and an overall failure to improve the lives of ordinary Liberians.

"Boakai's speech was filled with deception and contradictions," Paye concluded. "Liberians deserve better."

Struggling Economy

On the economy, MOVEE disputed Boakai's claims of improvement, arguing that corruption, fraudulent activities, inequality, incompetence, and bad governance have only deepened Liberia's economic crisis.

"It is abundantly clear that Liberia is sinking deeper into an economic abyss with each passing day," Paye said. "For the president to claim that the economy is better than when he took office is both misleading and an insult to the Liberian people."

Questioning Boakai's Claims

MOVEE also raised doubts about Boakai's assertion that 10,000 young Liberians had been trained in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and cybersecurity. The party challenged the government to provide details on the recruitment process, training locations, and curriculum used.

Furthermore, Paye accused President Boakai of repeatedly violating the Liberian Constitution, particularly through the unlawful removal of officials holding tenure positions.

MOVEE cited several examples of executive overreach, including the removal of House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, the suspension of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Governor, the forced dismissal of Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) officials, the unlawful dismissal of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) Deputy Director-General, and the suspension of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Chairperson.

Corruption & Accountability

MOVEE further accused the Boakai-Koung administration of normalizing corruption.

The party highlighted unexplained government spending, including over $15 million in off-budget expenditures, $2.3 million in unaccounted-for miscellaneous expenses, $1.1 million spent on vehicles for top officials, and $100,000 placed on the president's debit card, among other questionable expenses.

Additionally, MOVEE raised concerns about the "Yellow Machine Boakai Gate" scandal, alleged manipulation of the 2025 National Budget, and other financial irregularities.

"It would have been better for the President to avoid speaking about corruption, given that his government has failed to combat it," Paye asserted.

Foreign Relations Missteps

While MOVEE acknowledged Boakai's claim that Liberia's foreign relations had shifted, the party argued that the change had been negative. It condemned the government's failure to uphold Liberia's historical ties with the United States, citing the administration's tacit endorsement of anti-American rhetoric by the 2024 Independence Day Orator.

The party also criticized Boakai's engagement with Russia, particularly Liberia's participation in the 2024 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, rather than maintaining its strong support for Ukraine.

Education & Healthcare Failures

MOVEE pointed out that despite the $5 million allocated in the 2024 budget to put voluntary teachers on payroll, no progress had been made. The party also questioned the allocation of $34 million to the University of Liberia, noting that non-academic activities had been stalled for nearly six months.

"Hundreds of public schools lack basic chairs, and students' academic performance continues to decline," Paye emphasized.

In the healthcare sector, MOVEE accused Boakai of misleading the public about the availability of essential medicines in Liberia's 15 counties. The party noted that many Liberians still lack access to adequate healthcare, contradicting the president's claims.

"Boakai's promise to establish regional diagnostic centers and improve healthcare was merely a repetition of past unfulfilled pledges," Paye said.

Security & Democracy at Risk

MOVEE also criticized the government's handling of national security, citing the killing of civilians in Kinjor, an increase in mysterious deaths nationwide, police brutality, political instability, and rising lawlessness.

The party accused the government of persecuting political opponents, pointing to the dismissal of opposition youth members from government jobs based on their political affiliations.

"Extrajudicial killings are becoming more frequent, and Liberians now live in daily fear of insecurity and crime," Paye warned.

Agriculture, Infrastructure & Utilities

MOVEE argued that President Boakai's promise to boost agriculture and create jobs was deceptive. The party noted that due to political instability and legal violations, foreign investors were reluctant to invest in Liberia's agricultural sector.

The party cited the withdrawal of Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) and credited Jetty Rubber LLC for stepping in to prevent mass job losses.

Additionally, MOVEE criticized Boakai's claims about infrastructure improvements, pointing out that 85% of Liberians still lack electricity, nearly 90% remain without access to clean water, and the $22 million allocated for road rehabilitation has had little visible impact.

"For Boakai to boast that 13% of Liberians now have access to electricity is a mockery," Paye stated.