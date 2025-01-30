Nigeria: 'Enjoy Your Special Adviser Role' - - El-Rufai Replies Bwala, Says He'd Criticise APC Even If in Tinubu's Govt

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has fired back at Daniel Bwala, the special adviser on policy communication to President Bola Tinubu, following a disagreement over the state of governance and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that on January 28, Nasir El-Rufai criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for "straying from its core values," stating that he no longer recognises the party.

While addressing a national conference in Abuja on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, El-Rufai labelled the state of governance and opposition in the country as a "national emergency."

He said, "I am the founding member of the APC. But frankly, I no longer recognise the APC. No party organ has met in two years -- no caucus, no NEC, nothing. I don't even know if it is a one-man show. It is a zero-man show," el-Rufai said at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria."

Reacting to El-Rufai's post, Bwala questioned the former governor's stance, asking if he would have held the same position were he part of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

"My Senior brother, if you were to be in the government and cabinet, would you have held and expressed the same position? History is replete with examples. It is a government you participated in its formation, that you now want to unseat. Haba Mallam, a Ji soron Allah mana," Bwala wrote.

In his response on Thursday, El-Rufai dismissed Bwala's remarks in a post on X, stating that he had no interest in joining Tinubu's government.

"I was a cabinet minister 22 years ago and made it clear to Asiwaju that I was not interested in any position in his future government. The manner in which you, latter-day converts to the Tinubu government, make an issue of something I never wanted in the first place reflects the level of your moral flexibility," El-Rufai said.

The former governor insisted that his position on the APC and Tinubu's administration would have remained the same, even if he had been part of the government.

"If I had remained in the Tinubu government, I would still speak out about the tragedy within a party I helped found, and the government that emerged from it--first privately with those concerned, and then publicly if no remedial actions were taken," he added.

El-Rufai also took a swipe at political loyalists, whom he accused of being paid to defend the government at all costs.

"I am responding to you because I still think you are a decent person who may need a job, not in the class of Wendell Simlin or that Kaduna pretender whom our voters retired in 2019. These clowns are political mercenaries who receive humongous monthly stipends from the security vote to be the first to jump on X and other platforms to defend everything the Asiwaju government does or fails to do, no matter how indefensible it may be," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He concluded by advising Bwala to remember that allegiance to God and country should come before loyalty to any individual or authority.

"Enjoy your special adviser position, my brother, but remember that allegiance to God and country comes first in the human scale of accountability, before any person or authority."