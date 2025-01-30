Liberia: PUL Appalled By Use of Force On Journalist Moses Garzeawu

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) expresses its deep concern regarding the regrettable altercation involving journalist Moses Garzeawu of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Officer Michael Toe of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

The incident occurred in the late morning hours of Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville. Police officers were stationed there to provide security for the ongoing National County Sports Meet (NCSM) while journalists gathered to cover the event.

"The PUL condemns the use of force by Officer Toe in his attempts to remove journalist Garzeawu from the police-designated restricted area (barricade line)," said a statement signed by PUL's president, Julius Kanubah. "This action resulted in a leg injury to the journalist, damage to his mobile phone, and the loss of US$300, according to journalist Garzeawu."

"The PUL acknowledges that Officer Toe and journalist Garzeawu became entangled in a conflict driven by their professional responsibilities. Having just engaged in sporting exercise within the SKD Sports Complex, Garzeawu, dressed in shorts and a top, was making his way out of the SKD premises, which included parts designated by the police as restricted areas.

"The PUL recognizes that the widely circulated online video depicting the confrontation between journalist Garzeawu and Officer Toe captures only a portion of the incident. The lead-up to the verbal exchanges and earlier interactions between the two parties are not recorded."

To thoroughly understand the matter, the PUL has participated in the comprehensive investigation initiated by the LNP's Professional Standards Division (PSD), following an invitation extended on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Journalist Garzeawu and Officer Toe provided written and verbal testimonies during the investigation, which included cross-examinations. This process involved queries from each party, questions posed by investigators and the PUL, and media lawyer Al-Varney Rogers. A preliminary review of the video recording of the incident was also conducted.

Journalist Garzeawu is a well-known and award-winning Full Member of the PUL, serving as a correspondent for the BBC in London. Although he was not officially on duty at the time of the incident, he had obtained his Unlimited Access Pass from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) that Saturday morning. He was making efforts to assist other journalists standing outside the police barricade in acquiring their access passes from the MYS.

"The PUL will closely monitor the investigation and wishes to express its gratitude to the investigative team led by Randolph Dennis, Deputy Commissioner of Police, for its commitment to conducting the inquiry transparently and professionally," the Kanubah said.

In conclusion, the PUL urges cooperation and respect between journalists and the police. All parties must recognize their shared mission of serving the public interest, free from self-interest, antagonism, or hostility toward one another.