Liberia: RIA Set for Major Upgrades

The government is taking decisive steps to transform the Roberts International Airport (RIA) into a modern and efficient gateway, capable of driving economic growth and regional connectivity, President Joseph N. Boakai, has disclosed.

The President noted, during his annual address to the joint session of Legislature on Monday, that as part of its broader strategy to improve infrastructure, his administration is actively engaging developers to expand the airport and enhance its management systems.

Recognizing the critical role that a well-functioning airport plays in national development, the Boakai administration has prioritized improvements in safety, operations, and overall passenger experience at RIA.

These enhancements, the President noted, are crucial to positioning Liberia as an attractive destination for global business, tourism, and trade.

In a bid to strengthen safety and operational efficiency, the President disclosed that his government has procured additional fire trucks, backup generators, and state-of-the-art navigational aids to the authority.

These investments are designed to instill confidence among international airline operators and ensure seamless travel experiences for passengers.

Boakai stated in his SONA that his administration is also in active negotiations with global aviation stakeholders to further upgrade the airport's infrastructure.

By engaging top-tier developers, the government aims to expand terminal facilities, improve runways, and streamline management practices to align with international standards.

As part of efforts to enhance air travel accessibility, the President emphasized that his administration has successfully secured the return of Ethiopian Airlines, "which now connects Liberia to over 150 international destinations." This move significantly reduces air travel costs and increases Liberia's connectivity to key global markets, including the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

Additionally, advanced discussions are ongoing with major international carriers such as Qatar Airways to establish direct air service agreements. These agreements will further solidify Liberia's position as a viable aviation hub in the West African region.

The expansion of RIA is expected to generate substantial economic benefits, including job creation, increased foreign investment, and enhanced trade opportunities. A modernized airport will serve as a catalyst for Liberia's tourism and business sectors, attracting more international visitors and fostering economic growth.

With a clear vision for the future, the Boakai administration remains committed to ensuring that Liberia's aviation sector reaches new heights. The ongoing engagements with developers, coupled with strategic investments in infrastructure and management, underscore the government's dedication to making RIA a world-class airport.

As these efforts unfold, Liberia is poised to become a key player in regional and international air travel, reinforcing its status as a thriving hub for commerce, investment, and connectivity.