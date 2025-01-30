Liberia: Boakai Decries Crowded Court Dockets of Unresolved Land Cases

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai expressed concern during his State of the Nation Address regarding the congestion of court dockets with unresolved land cases-a situation that is fueling more tension and conflicts in various communities across the country.

Most of these land disputes are between powerful individuals and vulnerable communities-putting the latter at a disadvantage.

"Our court systems are overwhelmed with land cases, and headlines highlight disputes between investors and communities, alongside powerful individuals grabbing land from the vulnerable," Boakai acknowledged.

He acknowledged the significance of land as a vital resource for livelihoods and economic development in Liberia but highlighted the escalating conflicts relating to land ownership.

While President Boakai promised bold steps to address historical grievances and governance issues contributing to land conflicts, he did not outline specific measures to expedite the resolution of these cases.

President Boakai, however, informed his audience that beyond our citizens, land is one of our most vital resources--a gift from God and our forefathers that offers opportunities for livelihood and economic development through investments, adding, "Liberia faces escalating land conflicts."

But, what the president did not say is how his government is going to provide the necessary resources to ensure speedy determination of the cases.

Boakai's statement also points to the fact that lack of transparency in the awarding of concession contracts could be attributed to the ongoing land conflicts in concession areas that has left several locals dead and properties valued millions of United States dollars damaged.

According to the president, land conflicts in Liberia are rooted in historical grievances, poor governance, and increasing pressure on land use.

"I assure you that we are taking bold steps toward change, ensuring our people receive historical justice and, more importantly, providing them the opportunity to make productive use of land and resources," President Boakai promised.

Recounting his government's achievement in the land governance of the country, Boakai said, in 2024, "we issued deeds to 24 land-owning communities, securing almost one million acres and benefiting more than 200,000 Liberians."

The president adds, "We also imposed a moratorium on public land sales to curb speculative grabs, which will be lifted only after guidelines are established."

"These efforts aim to enhance tenure security, resolve conflicts, and promote sustainable land investment throughout Liberia. We will continue to prioritize this crucial effort," according to Boakai.

The government's commitment to enhancing tenure security and sustainable land management remains a priority as they work towards addressing the complex challenges surrounding land disputes in the country.