Liberia: National Steering Committee for UNSC Bid Announced

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, has officially announced the establishment of the National Steering Committee that would help push for Liberia's Bid for a Seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

This strategic committee, announced in a statement issued by the Executive Mansion late Wednesday evening, composed of key government officials, civil society leaders, and diplomatic advisors, will lead and coordinate Liberia's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UNSC.

President Boakai last September delivered an impassioned plea at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States, calling on the international community to support Liberia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term. President Boakai's request was not just symbolic; it was grounded in Liberia's historical legacy and its growing role in both regional and global security arenas.

Speaking to representatives of member states, President Boakai framed Liberia's bid within a broader historical and moral context.

"Liberia's history is closely intertwined with the ideals of the United Nations. Our commitment to fostering peace, resolving conflicts, and advocating for self-determination across Africa is well documented," Boakai said. Indeed, Liberia's role as a founding member of the United Nations and its predecessor, the League of Nations, underscores its deep-rooted commitment to the principles of peace, security, and human dignity--ideals enshrined both in the country's Constitution and its diplomatic history.

The National Steering Committee will be chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, with the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Internal Affairs serving as Co-Chairs. Other members include:

1. Minister of Justice

2. Minister of Defense

3. Minister of State

4. Director General of the Cabinet

5. National Security Advisor to the President

6. Minister of Gender

7. Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism

8. Minister of Youth and Sports

9. House Committee on Foreign Relations

10. Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs

11. National Civil Society Council of Liberia

12. Liberia Council of Churches

13. National Muslim Council

14. Federation of Liberian Youth

15. Liberia National Student Union

16. Mano River Union Youth Parliament

17. Liberia Chamber of Commerce

18. Young Men Christian Association

Ambassador Lewis Brown has been designated as Secretary to the Committee to oversee the implementation of Liberia's campaign strategy.

Liberia's Historical Role in International Diplomacy

Liberia has a significant historical background in international diplomacy, driven by its rich history of diplomatic engagement. Being the first African country to achieve independence, Liberia has been actively involved in pan-African movements advocating for the self-determination of African peoples.

Its participation in the founding of regional organizations like the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the Mano River Union (MRU) underscores its commitment to promoting cooperation, peace, and development in Africa.

Liberia's contributions to the African Union and ECOWAS peacekeeping efforts demonstrate its capacity to address regional challenges effectively. In recent years, Liberia has made remarkable strides in peacebuilding and conflict resolution following devastating civil wars.

Under the leadership of notable figures like Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and President Boakai, Liberia has emerged as a beacon of post-conflict recovery in Africa. This experience equips Liberia with valuable insights into peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and reconstruction, positioning the country to contribute meaningfully to the UN Security Council's work.

Liberia's support for a balanced approach to regional security, emphasizing dialogue, diplomacy, and military action when necessary, reflects its commitment to peace and stability in West Africa.

The country's advocacy for sustainable peace and security frameworks aligns with broader international goals, including addressing issues such as climate change and sustainable development.

President Boakai's emphasis on Liberia's commitment to these ideals highlights the nation's dedication to promoting global security and addressing pressing environmental challenges.

And in order to provide strategic guidance and leverage diplomatic expertise, the President has appointed members of an advisory team. These include:

1. Ambassador George Wallace

2. Ambassador Marjon Kamara

3. Hon. Olubanke King Akerele

4. Senator Gbehzongar Findley

5. Senator Thomas Yayah Nimley

6. Hon. Monie R. Captan

7. Ambassador Togar G. McIntosh

8. Ambassador Nathaniel Barnes

Strengthening Liberia's Global Role

The establishment of this committee, the President noted, underscores Liberia's commitment to global peace, security, and multilateral cooperation. Liberia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council aligns with its vision to contribute meaningfully to international decision-making on security and diplomatic matters.

The Government of Liberia calls on all stakeholders, both domestically and internationally, to support this historic bid, as Liberia seeks to elevate its role on the global stage and advocate for peace, development, and security worldwide.