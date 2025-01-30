Liberia: Indians Celebrate India Republic Day in Liberia

The Indian community in Liberia gathered at the Chancery premises in Monrovia to commemorate India Republic Day, celebrating the foundation of the Indian Republic and the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution, while fostering a deep sense of unity and connection to their homeland.

India Ambassador to Liberia, Manoj Bihari Verma, delivered a special address to the Indian community in Liberia, sharing a heartfelt message from the President of India.

The event, which was held at the Chancery premises at 16-18 Coconut Plantation in Mamba Point, Monrovia, marked a moment of collective pride and joy for the Indian diaspora.

The Ambassador conveyed the Indian President's congratulations to all their citizens, marking the historic milestone of the Constitution of India coming into effect on January 26, 1950.The speech reflected on the tireless efforts of the Constituent Assembly, which adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, after nearly three years of deliberation. Since 2015, this day has been observed as Samvidhan Divas (Constitution Day).

Verma highlighted the President's tribute to India's freedom fighters, including Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose 150th birth anniversary is being commemorated this year. "It is important to remember the sacrifices of both well-known and lesser-known heroes who paved the way for our independence," the Ambassador said.

Verma emphasized India's civilizational heritage, stating that justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are deeply rooted in the country's culture. The Ambassador also acknowledged leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and Babasaheb Ambedkar for their roles in shaping India's democratic ideals.

The Indian President's message, delivered by the Ambassador, celebrated the significant contributions of women in shaping modern India. The speech noted that the Constituent Assembly, which represented all parts and communities of India, included 15 distinguished women like Sarojini Naidu and Sucheta Kripalani, highlighting India's early commitment to gender equality.

Reflecting on India's remarkable journey over the past 75 years, the Ambassador shared the President's words on the nation's progress from a period of poverty and hunger to becoming a global economic leader. "India's farmers, laborers, and innovators have transformed the country, ensuring self-sufficiency and economic resilience," the Ambassador said.

The speech also highlighted key government initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, and Stand-Up India, which have contributed to financial inclusion and uplifted millions of citizens.

Quoting the President, Verma concluded: "As we celebrate 75 years of our Constitution, let us express our gratitude to Dr. Ambedkar and all those who worked to create this living document that unites us as a family and guides our nation forward."

The address was warmly received by the Indian community, reinforcing their pride in India's enduring legacy and its continued progress on the global stage.