Liberia: Govt to Launch 'One Child, One Chair' School Initiative

The administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has announced plans to launch the "One Child, One Chair" school initiative to address the shortage of chairs for school children across Liberia.

This initiative, to be coordinated by the Ministry of Education, aims to provide a chair for every child at the primary level to enhance the learning environment. The government's efforts come as part of broader reforms to improve the education sector, which has faced numerous challenges, including resource shortages, inadequate infrastructure, and the lack of qualified teachers.

President Boakai, in his state of the nation (SONA) address on Monday, highlighted the need to address these issues to ensure all Liberian children have access to quality education.

The "One Child, One Chair" initiative is a crucial aspect of the government's education reform efforts, aiming to provide a dignified and conducive learning environment by ensuring every child has a chair in school.

A 2021 education fact sheet shows that there are at least 5,400 public schools around Liberia. And in some schools, especially in outlying areas some students sit on bricks or sometimes on the floor due to lack of chairs, as schools are expected to open for the next academic year on or before November 1, 2025.

This is not the first time the Liberian government has endeavored to address the shortage of chairs in public schools across the country.

The Weah administration, in October 2021, began an ambitious plan to distribute over 24,000 armchairs to public schools throughout the country.

The Education Minister at the time, Prof. D. Ansu Sonii, noted that the distribution was the first batch of the 100,000 armchairs that were expected to be distributed to public schools.

Speaking on the state of the education sector this week, the President highlighted that his administration inherited an education system in dire need of reform and overwhelmed by debts.

In response to the challenges, the government has taken steps to clear scholarship arrears and improve teacher qualifications.

An assessment of teaching staff has been conducted, and initiatives such as a USAID collaboration to enhance reading and mathematics proficiency have been introduced to promote digital learning tools, while providing schools with solar power.

New policies and quality standards have been established to raise educational standards and enhance the learning environment.

Additionally, assessments have been conducted across 14 counties to validate the teaching workforce, paving the way for the transition of qualified volunteer teachers into the system.

Recognizing the importance of foundational education, the government launched a US$75 million project, in collaboration with USAID, to enhance reading and mathematics proficiency for third graders.

This initiative also includes equipping 156 public schools with digital learning platforms and solar power, ensuring access to modern educational tools.

To maintain high educational standards, new policies such as the National School Quality Standards and the establishment of the Center for Excellence have been introduced. These policies aim to create a more structured and efficient education system that meets international benchmarks.

The "One Child, One Chair" Initiative

A major component of the government's efforts at the primary level is the "One Child, One Chair" initiative. This program seeks to eliminate the longstanding issue of students sitting on the floor due to a lack of chairs in public schools. By ensuring that every child has a proper seat, the initiative aims to improve learning conditions and foster a more dignified educational experience for young learners.

At the tertiary level, the government has assessed the University of Liberia's infrastructure and is working on a transformational leadership initiative to build the university's endowment. This effort is intended to strengthen the institution's national and global standing as a center for academic excellence.

Furthermore, recognizing the link between nutrition and learning, the government has allocated US$1 million to the school feeding program for primary schools. This intervention aims to combat hunger and food insecurity among schoolchildren, ensuring they remain focused and engaged in their studies.

The government remains committed to making substantial investments in the education sector in the coming years, Boakai said. These interventions will not only improve the quality of education delivery but also provide Liberian children with the opportunities they deserve for a brighter and more prosperous future.