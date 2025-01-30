Liberia's Vehicle Administration Transitions From Transport to Justice Ministry

In a significant shift within Liberia's governmental framework, the administration of vehicle registration and driver licensing is transitioning from the Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Justice. This move aligns with the Vehicle and Traffic Law and is set to be implemented by the Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI), as detailed in a recent statement from the Minister of Justice.

So says the Law

Traditionally, the Ministry of Transport has managed vehicle-related functions. However, the Vehicle and Traffic Law designates the Ministry of Justice as the primary authority. Specifically, Section 1.1(d) defines the term "Minister" as the "Minister of Justice," and Section 11 prescribes that the Ministry of Justice shall be the chief administrative agency overseeing the enforcement of the Vehicle and Traffic Law. Additionally, the Executive Law Chapter 22.2(i) grants the Minister of Justice the responsibility to direct the administration of the Vehicle and Traffic Law of Liberia.

In 2018, the Government of Liberia entered into a concession agreement with LTMI, granting it the exclusive right to finance, design, build, operate, maintain, and transfer a comprehensive vehicle and traffic management system. This system encompasses a Traffic Ticket Management System, Vehicle Towing and Impound Management System, City Parking System, Vehicle Inspection System, and Driver Testing and Certification. LTMI was also tasked with constructing a License Plate Manufacturing Plant, developing a Driver License System, and establishing a Vehicle Registration System.

Conflict with MDMC Agreement

Despite the existing concession with LTMI, in June 2020, the Ministry of Transport entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Agreement with Modern Development Management Corporation (MDMC) for the production of a new vehicle registration and licensing system. This agreement assigned MDMC responsibilities that overlapped with those granted to LTMI, leading to legal disputes.

LTMI contended that the PPP Agreement encroached upon its exclusive rights under the concession. After unsuccessful negotiations, LTMI filed a Petition for Declaratory Judgment against the Government of Liberia, MDMC, and the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI). The Civil Law Court dismissed the case on procedural grounds, citing the concession's arbitration clause. LTMI appealed to the Supreme Court, where the case remained pending until the end of President Weah's administration.

Government's Legal Opinion

Upon the inauguration of President Boakai's administration, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs requested an urgent review of the LTMI case. The Minister of Justice conducted a comprehensive legal analysis and concluded that the PPP Agreement with MDMC conflicted with the LTMI concession. The legal opinion emphasized that the LTMI concession, having been ratified by the Legislature and signed into law, holds a superior status compared to the unratified PPP Agreement with MDMC.

The Minister of Justice recommended that the government cease dealings with MDMC, inform MDMC of the agreement's nullity, and proceed with implementing the LTMI concession. These recommendations were endorsed by the Executive Mansion and communicated to both MDMC and LTMI in October 2024.

Senate's Endorsement

The Liberian Senate conducted its own investigation and, on December 17, 2024, reaffirmed the LTMI concession. The Senate's communication to President Boakai highlighted the violation by the Ministry of Transport in entering into the PPP Agreement with MDMC and recommended full support for LTMI's operations.

Despite these directives, the Ministry of Transport published a bid in December 2024 for functions overlapping with LTMI's responsibilities, including the production of license plates and an automation system. The bid, set to expire on January 31, 2025, was subsequently removed from the ministry's website, suggesting possible defiance of the Senate's prior agreement with the Justice Minister.

Rules as of Feb. 3

In alignment with the government's directives and the LTMI concession, the following instructions are issued for public compliance:

Effective Date: As of Monday, February 3, 2025, all vehicle registrations and driver license issuances will be conducted exclusively by the Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI).

Renewals: All driver's licenses and vehicle registrations due for renewal on or after February 3, 2025, must be processed through LTMI.

New Registrations and Licenses: Individuals seeking new driver's licenses or vehicle registrations are required to obtain them from LTMI starting February 3, 2025.

Validity of Existing Documents: The Liberia National Police (LNP) will continue to honor all valid driver's licenses and vehicle registrations issued before February 3, 2025. However, any such documents issued by entities other than LTMI after this date will be considered void and will not be recognized by the LNP.

Implications for Liberia's Vehicle Administration

This transition signifies a pivotal change in Liberia's vehicle administration, aiming to streamline processes under the Ministry of Justice's jurisdiction and uphold the legal framework established by the LTMI concession. The government's decisive actions reflect a commitment to honoring contractual agreements and enhancing the efficiency of vehicle and traffic management systems.

Accurate and up-to-date statistics on vehicle registrations and licensed drivers in Liberia are scarce, limited at best. Available data suggests rather low numbers in terms of new motor vehicle registrations. As of 2015, there were approximately 63,000 registered motor vehicles in the country, according to ceicdata.com. According to Africanian.com, "Liberia has one of the highest car to people ratios on the continent," the publication says. "For every four Liberians, there is a vehicle," suggesting that, for a nation of five million people, there should be at least 1,250,000 vehicles available and registered. Yet, comprehensive data for subsequent years remains scarce.

The implementation of the LTMI concession is anticipated to improve data collection and management, leading to more reliable statistics in the future.