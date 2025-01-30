Nigeria: FG Partners Portsmouth Uni On College of Petroleum and Energy Studies

The federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Portsmouth for the operationalisation of the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies Kaduna (CPESK).

The signing ceremony, which took place on Monday in the United Kingdom, brought together key dignitaries, including the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, Minister for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Executive Secretary of PTDF, Ahmed Galadima Aminu and the University of Portsmouth.

In his remarks, Lokpobiri said the college is aimed at serving as a vehicle to accelerate the domestication process of PTDF's Human Capacity Development Programmes.

The minister said this would improve the standards and quality that PTDF scholars enjoy abroad and retain while other players in the industry, both public and private, will likewise patronise the college.

He emphasised the importance of sustainable capacity building as a cornerstone of the Nigerian government's development agenda, saying the initiative underscores the need for immediate action.

"We must ensure that the implementation of this partnership begins without delay to realise the benefits of the world-class institution in Kaduna. We are fully in support of this joint venture framework between PTDF and partner universities to deliver postgraduate degrees at the college in Kaduna. This is in consonance with the Nigerian government's trans-national higher education policy," he said.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of PTDF expressed gratitude for the years of collaboration with the University of Portsmouth, which began with exploratory discussions in 2019.

"The University of Portsmouth has provided invaluable insights into shaping CPESK's operational framework, drawing from their global academic experiences in Oman and Singapore. Their guidance ensures that CPESK is fit for purpose and adheres to global best practices.

"We have nurtured for many years the relationship with University of Portsmouth (UoP) anchored on shared ideas that culminated in signing the MoU and Partnership Agreement. The PTDF's visit to Portsmouth on the 16th of April in 2019 to explore the possibility of partnership made a significant impact in shaping our understanding and the intention to obtain a licence from the National Universities Commission to run postgraduate programmes in Kaduna," he stated.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, Professor Graham Galbraith, praised the collaboration, describing it as a unique opportunity to shape the future of energy education and innovation.

"This partnership aligns with our mission to create impactful global collaborations that benefit students, researchers, and industries worldwide," he said.