Nigeria: 3,690 Nigerians Face Deportation From U.S

No fewer than 3,690 Nigerians are currently at risk of deportation from the United States of America.

This is part of the implementation of a broader strategy to enforce immigration laws under the Trump administration.

A document compiled by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), has the breakdown of the number of non-citizens facing deportation by country of origin.

The data, as of November 24, 2024, shows that there are 1,445,549 non-citizens on ICE's non-detained docket with final removal orders.

In the document titled Noncitizens on the ICE Non-Detained Docket with Final Orders of Removal by Country of Citizenship, Mexico and El Salvador are the top two countries, with 252,044 and 203,822 individuals, respectively, facing deportation. Nigeria, with 3,690 individuals, is among the countries with significant numbers of people at risk.

ICE is tasked with protecting U.S. national security by addressing cross-border crime and illegal immigration.

Reports indicate that Nigerians, along with other African immigrants, could be among the next groups targeted for deportation as Trump's administration intensifies its efforts to clear the country of undocumented immigrants. The threat of deportation has created widespread fear among Nigerian nationals illegally residing in the U.S.