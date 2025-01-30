Nigeria: 3,690 Nigerians Face Deportation From U.S

29 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

No fewer than 3,690 Nigerians are currently at risk of deportation from the United States of America.

This is part of the implementation of a broader strategy to enforce immigration laws under the Trump administration.

A document compiled by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), has the breakdown of the number of non-citizens facing deportation by country of origin.

The data, as of November 24, 2024, shows that there are 1,445,549 non-citizens on ICE's non-detained docket with final removal orders.

In the document titled Noncitizens on the ICE Non-Detained Docket with Final Orders of Removal by Country of Citizenship, Mexico and El Salvador are the top two countries, with 252,044 and 203,822 individuals, respectively, facing deportation. Nigeria, with 3,690 individuals, is among the countries with significant numbers of people at risk.

ICE is tasked with protecting U.S. national security by addressing cross-border crime and illegal immigration.

Reports indicate that Nigerians, along with other African immigrants, could be among the next groups targeted for deportation as Trump's administration intensifies its efforts to clear the country of undocumented immigrants. The threat of deportation has created widespread fear among Nigerian nationals illegally residing in the U.S.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.