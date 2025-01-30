West Africa: Nigeria Has 7.6m Out-of-School Children - Senate

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary), Sen. Lawal Adamu Usman, disclosed that presently, Nigeria has about 7.6 million out-of-school children.

Sen. Usman, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District, charged religious and traditional leaders in the country to champion the adequate education and empowerment of the girl child in their respective communities.

He also appealed to the World Bank to expand its Adolescents Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project to cover 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the interest of the girl-child all over Nigeria.

Sen. Usman stated this on Tuesday in Abuja in his goodwill message to the National Conference on Girl-Child Education and Empowerment with Traditional and Religious Leaders in Nigeria, which had the theme "Effective Partnerships on Girls Education, Out of School Children Education for National Development."

The senator emphasised that without the support of the religious and traditional leaders in the country, the level of education the girl-child could attain in life "will remain a mirage."

The Senate Committee Chairman on Education (Basic and Secondary) maintained that religious and traditional leaders throughout the country have crucial roles in raising and empowering girls' education standards.

He further disclosed that his committee has been working assiduously on the amendment of the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, which is now at the third reading stage before the Senate, as well as the Bill for an Act to amend the Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act, Cap N4 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2024 and for other Related Matters 2024, which is being sponsored by himself and has passed the second reading stage.

Sen. Usman stressed that when the bill is finally enacted, it will revolutionise and revitalise basic education, including girl-child education in Nigeria.

"3.9 million of them are girls at the primary level, and 3.7 million others are at the junior secondary level. More than 50% of girls in our country are not attending school at the basic education level. Regrettably, about one million girls drop out between primary school's first and last year, and 0.6 million between primary six and JSS1."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Girls account for 38% of Nigeria's out-of-school children. Their education is being hindered by major barriers such as child marriage, poverty and gender discrimination. All these prevent the girl-child from learning and completing her education," the senator said.

The National Conference hosted by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who delivered the Keynote Address on the occasion, was also attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III; Emir of Argungu, Samaila Muhammad Mera; Oba Tajudeen Jimoh from Ekiti State, religious leaders and other stakeholders from across the country.