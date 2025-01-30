Liberia News - Medina to Robertsport Road Pavement Commences Soon

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai says the development of roads throughout the country is a key priority under his administration.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address yesterday at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, President Boakai said a top priority for his Administration is the development of road infrastructure, which he said is essential for convenient travel, access to services, and boosting commerce. "The poor state of our roads has long contributed to rural neglect and stunted our development. It is unacceptable that, out of 13,000 kilometers of the proposed road network, only 1,600 kilometers are paved," President Boakai emphasized.

He disclosed that improving road connectivity is a cornerstone of his development agenda adding, "In the past year, we delivered on our promise to recondition and maintain major road corridors within the first 100 days. We have continued to maintain 783 kilometers of major roads nationwide, making key routes such as Brewerville to Bopolu, Voinjama to Foya, Foya to Mendikorma, and Zwedru to Kanweaken passable, resulting in reduced commodity prices."

The Liberian leader noted, "Since January 2024, we expanded the RIA Road Project from 8 to 20 kilometers of paved roadway. The Sanniquellie to Logatuo Road Project is now 85% complete, with 42 kilometers paved, while the Saclepea to Tappita Road Project has reached 50% completion."

He disclosed that with financing from the World Bank's Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), his administration has completed the biodiversity study on the Tappita to Zwedru corridor, including Toe Town to Zwedru. "We have also secured financing and finalized designs for key corridors including Zwedru to John Davies Town, Putuken to Kelipo, and Barclayville to Sasstown to Klowne."

In addition, Boakai noted, "We are happy to announce that paving of the Medina to Robertsport road will commence in March of this year. He noted that to enhance safety and vibrancy in Monrovia, the government has expanded public spaces by creating alleys, clearing drainage ditches, and installing solar streetlights. "In this first quarter of 2025, we anticipate progress on the Tubman Boulevard overpass bridge project. Looking ahead, we plan new bridge works and civil constructions on major corridors, ensuring further connectivity and infrastructure development across Liberia," the President assured

Touching on the Mines and Energy sector, President Boakai noted that, "Our natural resources should be a source of inclusive development. We have taken decisive actions to combat illicit mining, address environmental degradation, and rebuild public confidence."

"I am pleased to report that we have received a mineral resource survey report from the Government of the People's Republic of China. This report provides new insights into Liberia's mineral resource potential and represents the most comprehensive scientific investigation conducted in over five decades. We extend our gratitude to the People's Republic of China for funding this important project," the Liberian Chief Executive noted.

He added that the Ministry of Mines and Energy has already analyzed the data from this survey, and the results indicate a significant shift away from the country's previous sole focus on iron ore, diamonds, and gold. We have discovered lithium, neodymium, silver, nickel, zinc, uranium, chromium, lead, tin, cobalt, niobium (coltan), tantalum, manganese, copper, zirconium, and monazite, amongst others. "I have instructed the Ministry of Justice to act lawfully and promptly to address claims concerning the Mount Blei Iron Ore deposit in Nimba County."

He disclosed that the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has been returned to its statutory structure. The Corporation successfully negotiated additional electricity imports from Cote d'Ivoire and reduced electricity tariffs for Bong and Nimba Counties. He added that construction of a 20-megawatt solar power plant in Harrisburg, Montserrado County, began in 2024. "This project is expected to be completed by October 2025."

"Our plan is to electrify 100,000 households every year using both grid and renewable energy sources. Our goal is to achieve a 75% access rate by 2030 and eliminate the existing urban-rural disparity. We believe that energy access is essential for unlocking opportunities in agriculture, roads, education, healthcare, and tourism."

In the Oil and Gas Sector, Boakai noted, "We are encouraged by significant oil and gas discoveries in neighboring Côte d'Ivoire in 2021, 2023, and 2024, where substantial deposits were found in geological formations similar to those in Liberia's Harper Basins. Seismic data from our basins have been licensed to major players like Total Energies, Petrobras, and mid-tier companies such as Murphy. The interest from these global energy giants boosts our optimism for oil and gas exploration in Liberia."

Among other things, the Liberian leader added that Liberia is collaborating with neighboring countries to complete the Africa Atlantic Gas Pipeline noting, "My Government is committed to facilitating its passage through our territory, integrating Liberia's energy infrastructure with renewable sources to meet domestic and export needs, and advancing cleaner energy solutions for our country.