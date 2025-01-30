Liberia: Yekeh Thrown Out of Session

29 January 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Just a day following the delivering of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's State of the Nation Address at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah has been thrown out of the session of the self-styled Majority Bloc of the House of Representatives.

The controversial Montserrado lawmaker was thrown out of the regular session of the majority bloc of the House of Representatives yesterday after openly rejecting Montserrado County District #11 Representative Richard Nagbe Koon as the Majority Bloc Speaker.

Yekeh, a member of the House who has consistently criticized the Boakai administration and the election of Koon, sparked a commotion shortly after the day's agenda was read. Members of the majority bloc believe that the presence of Yekeh was intended to disrupt their session.

When the floor was given to him to address the session, Rep. Kolubah in a defiant tone stated, "Richard Koon is not the Speaker. I only recognize Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah. His statement drew sharp reactions from Koon's allies in the chamber.

Supporters of Koon, including River Gee District #3 Representative Johnson S.N. Williams and Montserrado District #8 Representative Prince Toles, called for immediate action against Yekeh accusing him of disrupting the sitting and showing blatant disrespect to the Majority Bloc's leadership.

In response, Koon instructed the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove Yekeh from the chamber. The situation escalated as he resisted but was eventually escorted out, all while reiterating his rejection of Koon's leadership.

Speaking to reporters outside the chamber, Yekeh remained defiant saying, "Koon is desperate. He is not the Speaker, and I will never recognize him as such. As far as I'm concerned, Fonati Koffa is the only legitimate Speaker of the House."

The Montserrado County lawmaker at the same time, accused the Boakai administration of orchestrating what he described as "an illegal leadership structure" within the House of Representatives. He argued that Koon's election undermines democratic principles and reflects the government's desperation to consolidate power.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.