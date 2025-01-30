Liberia: Yekeh Thrown Out of Session

Monrovia — Just a day following the delivering of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's State of the Nation Address at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah has been thrown out of the session of the self-styled Majority Bloc of the House of Representatives.

The controversial Montserrado lawmaker was thrown out of the regular session of the majority bloc of the House of Representatives yesterday after openly rejecting Montserrado County District #11 Representative Richard Nagbe Koon as the Majority Bloc Speaker.

Yekeh, a member of the House who has consistently criticized the Boakai administration and the election of Koon, sparked a commotion shortly after the day's agenda was read. Members of the majority bloc believe that the presence of Yekeh was intended to disrupt their session.

When the floor was given to him to address the session, Rep. Kolubah in a defiant tone stated, "Richard Koon is not the Speaker. I only recognize Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah. His statement drew sharp reactions from Koon's allies in the chamber.

Supporters of Koon, including River Gee District #3 Representative Johnson S.N. Williams and Montserrado District #8 Representative Prince Toles, called for immediate action against Yekeh accusing him of disrupting the sitting and showing blatant disrespect to the Majority Bloc's leadership.

In response, Koon instructed the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove Yekeh from the chamber. The situation escalated as he resisted but was eventually escorted out, all while reiterating his rejection of Koon's leadership.

Speaking to reporters outside the chamber, Yekeh remained defiant saying, "Koon is desperate. He is not the Speaker, and I will never recognize him as such. As far as I'm concerned, Fonati Koffa is the only legitimate Speaker of the House."

The Montserrado County lawmaker at the same time, accused the Boakai administration of orchestrating what he described as "an illegal leadership structure" within the House of Representatives. He argued that Koon's election undermines democratic principles and reflects the government's desperation to consolidate power.