Nigeria: 35 Teams Vie for 2025 Lagos International Polo Top Prizes

The 2025 NPA/ GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament is set to gallop off on February 4, 2025 with a record 35 teams jostling for top honours in four major prizes and six subsidiary laurels.

The ambitious teams fully armed with foreign professionals and fortified with thoroughbred Argentine horses would be competing for The Silver Cup, The Lagos Low Cup, The Open Cup and the event's biggest prize, the Majekodunmi Cup respectively.

The subsidiary prizes are, the Oba of Lagos Cup, Governor's Cup, Adedapo Ojora Memorial Cup, Sani Dangote Cup, the Italian Ambassador's Cup and the Independence Cup, Lagos Heritage Cup, Chief of Naval Cup, and Owen Bowl would also be won during the fiesta reputed as the oldest polo tournament in Africa, dating back to the early 1900s.

For the third time in the rich history of the international polo festival, the glamorous event would be decided over three weeks of bumper to bumper polo actions with six equally matched teams jostling for the Open Cup and the Silver Cup from February 4 in the opening week.

The highly revered Majekodunmi Cup will take the centre stage from February 11 to 16, 2025 with four teams including Lagos Art Hotel, Lagos Shoreline, Lagos STL and visiting Abuja Rubicon battling for the top prize.

The last week of prestigious polo festival would feature teams drawn from major polo centres across the country locked in battle royale for the Low Cup.

"It's going to be three weeks of thrilling polo experience for our esteemed sponsors, partners and lovers of the noble game," Tournament Manager, Olumayowa Ogunnisi disclosed at a world press conference heralding the 2025 edition.

Ogunnisi who commended the main sponsor GTCO and other sponsors stated that having gained reputation as one of the biggest polo tournaments in Africa, the Lagos Polo Club looks forward to delivering great values for the sponsors and participants during the epoch fiesta.

Lagos Polo Captain, Mohammed , who gave a break of the teams vying for top honours also disclosed that professional players from Argentina, United Kingdom, South Africa, and professional umpires will also feature in the tournament.

Lagos Polo Club President, Bode Makanjuola, stated that the club is rejuvenated with the continuous infrastructural upgrade, stressing that the entire club has been primed for safety of players and horses to go with international best practices.

Makanjuola also stated that with the number of teams and the calibre of players who would showcase their awesome skills, the 2025 edition promises an intense competition and a wonderful experience of entertainment for sponsors, players, guests and polo buffs alike.

Representative of the Main Sponsor, GTCO, said the sponsorship of the 2025 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament, which has grown over the years to become one of the most anticipated social and sporting events, is a demonstration of the bank's strong belief in the role of sports in developing and uniting the society."