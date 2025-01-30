Nigeria: Reinforcing the Mandate to Build Wealth, Transform Lives Through the Motion Summit

In a world grappling with economic uncertainty and rising inequality, initiatives aimed at empowering individuals and lifting communities out of poverty have never been more crucial.

The Motion Summit, an annual capacity-building event held in Abuja, has positioned itself as a beacon of hope and transformation. Organised by Promiseland Estate, the summit goes beyond the ordinary, offering practical insights, inspiration, and strategies for wealth creation. Now in its fourth year, the 2025 edition brought together over a thousand participants under the theme "Building Capacity for Wealth Creation", reinforcing its mission to empower people and drive sustainable change. Precious Ugwuzor writes

The bustling city of Abuja recently played host to the 4th edition of the Motion Summit, an annual event that has become synonymous with empowerment and capacity building. This year's theme, "Building Capacity for Wealth Creation", set the stage for a gathering that drew over a thousand participants eager to learn, connect, and elevate their lives.

Organised by Promiseland Estate, the summit is the brainchild of Dr Lawrence Oloche Emmanuel, the MD/CEO of the real estate firm. For four consecutive years, the Motion Summit has provided a platform for young people, entrepreneurs, and aspiring leaders to acquire the tools needed to achieve their goals.

In his opening remarks, Dr Emmanuel underscored the divine origin of the initiative, describing it as a mandate to lift people out of poverty. "Four years ago, the idea of building people was birthed, and it is a divine mandate," he said. "It is not enough for you to succeed; what is most important is the impact you make in the lives of others."

He added, "That is why we came up with the Motion Summit by Promiseland, and for the past four years, we have been consistent, so it is worthy of applause."

The CEO also took a moment to appreciate the efforts of his wife, Mrs Gift Oloche, and the staff of Promiseland Estate for their hard work in organising the event. "This is amazing. I want to specially appreciate the effort of my beautiful wife and all the staff of Promiseland for putting up this event. It is better than what we did last year."

Key Sessions: Learning the Art of Wealth Creation

The summit began with a powerful session by Dr David Bello, CEO of Lucas Jargo Group, who explored the topic of Social Capital Development. In his teaching, Dr Bello highlighted five key elements of social capital: trust, social networks, reciprocity, norms, and values. He explained that social capital plays a critical role in career and personal growth.

"Social capital is the ability to connect to people who are willing to help build your career and make you a better person," he said. Dr Bello left the audience with a resonant message: "Your network determines your net worth."

Next, Dr Best Green, CEO of Lend Wings Consulting, delivered an insightful lecture on Financial Literacy. Drawing from the wisdom of renowned author Robert Kiyosaki, Dr Green reminded participants, "It's not how much money you make, but how much you keep, how hard it works for you, and how many generations you keep it for."

He urged attendees to adopt financial discipline as a key principle in their lives, emphasising that wealth creation is not about quick fixes but consistent and strategic efforts.

The final keynote of the day came from Dr Linus Okorie, CEO of GOTNI Leadership Centre, who shared his thoughts on the importance of strategy in wealth creation. "Strategy is the name of the game," he said. "I have never seen anyone who accomplished greatness who did not master the act of strategy. The act of strategy is stimulated by clear vision."

Dr Okorie also encouraged participants to cultivate a reading habit, especially books that challenge and enhance their intellectual capacity. "Read highly intellectual books on capacity building," he advised, adding that the knowledge gained from such resources is indispensable for success.

A Legacy of Impact

The Motion Summit is not merely a workshop; it is a movement aimed at creating lasting impact. Dr Emmanuel was clear that the event is not about marketing Promiseland Estate but about making a difference in people's lives.

"This annual gathering is beyond an empowerment opportunity. It is about building the youths, entrepreneurs, future leaders, and anyone who wishes to have a paradigm shift in his or her chosen endeavours," he explained.

Participants at the event echoed the sentiment, describing the summit as a life-changing experience. For many, the lessons learned and the networks built will serve as stepping stones toward their dreams of financial independence and leadership.

As the curtains closed on the 2025 edition, the resounding success of the Motion Summit reaffirmed its role as a beacon of hope and empowerment. Dr Emmanuel and his team have once again demonstrated that with vision, dedication, and faith, it is possible to uplift communities and create a ripple effect of positive change.

The next edition of the summit will undoubtedly build on this legacy, inspiring even more individuals to take charge of their destinies and embrace the journey toward wealth creation and purposeful living.