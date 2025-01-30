Nigeria: CIIN President Promises to Ensure Professionalism in Insurance Industry

The president of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs Yetunde Ilori, has promised to keep flag of professionalism flying and to uphold the legacy left by the institute's elders for the present generation of professionals shining like beacon of light.

She stated this while speaking at this year's edition of the institute's elders' forum held in Lagos.

Ilori, who is the 52nd president of the institute said she would remain grateful to God for continued sustenance of lives of the institute's elders and promised to continue to uphold the good legacy they left behind.

She equally thanked the activity committee of the institute for putting this year's edition of the annual forum together adding that the year's edition was the 11th in the series.

She said the elders' forum has turned to be the first programme of the institute for every year where the industry seeks and receives the prayers and blessings of its elders for the new business year.

She said at the forum, the professionals also seek the advice of the elders on how to move the industry forward.

Ilori, acknowledged the significant contributions of past leaders, legacy of those who paved the way for the current generation, honored departed colleagues, and looked forward to a future of renewed commitment to professional excellence.

With optimism for 2025, she called for a reawakening of the core values of professionalism, integrity, and service to humanity that have sustained the institute and the insurance profession as a whole.

She urged the elders to be active mentors to younger generations, highlighting the unique responsibility elders carry in shaping the future of the profession and fostering intergenerational bonds.

"This year, 2025, is a year of renewal. A year in which we are called to reawaken the values that have sustained us and to redefine what it means to be leaders, mentors, and stewards of the profession. As elders, we hold a unique position--one that allows us to guide and nurture the younger generations who look to us for wisdom and direction. Our responsibility is both profound and sacred, and it is one we must carry with the utmost sincerity and dedication," she said.