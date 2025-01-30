Nigeria: NAFRC Inaugurates Course 01/2025 to Empower Retiring Military Personnel for Civilian Life

The Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) in Oshodi, Lagos, has officially inaugurated the participants of Course 01/2025, a pivotal six-month programme aimed at equipping retiring military personnel with the skills they need to successfully transition into civilian life.

The ceremony, which held last week, marked the beginning of an intensive training designed to ensure that the retiring officers are prepared to lead fulfilling and financially stable lives after their service to the nation.

Addressing the 540 participants drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, the NAFRC Commandant, Air Vice Marshal BR Mamman, congratulated the officers on their selection for the highly esteemed programme.

He described the Centre as a "citadel of hope and courage," emphasising the Centre's role in providing a platform for personnel to gain valuable vocational and entrepreneurial skills.

"The objective of this programme is to prepare you not just for civilian life but for meaningful, self-sustaining ventures," AVM Mamman said in his speech.

He highlighted the wide range of subjects included in the training, such as entrepreneurship, financial management, information and communications technology (ICT), health and safety practices, and retirement planning.

The aim is to ensure that participants leave the Centre not only with the knowledge to manage their finances but also with the confidence and ability to create successful businesses or pursue other post-service opportunities.

Feedback from previous participants serves as a testament to the programme's success, with many graduates having gone on to become thriving entrepreneurs and even employers of labour.

AVM Mamman urged the participants to make the most of this invaluable opportunity. "Punctuality, discipline, and active engagement throughout this course are key to your success. Take full advantage of what is being offered," he advised.

The Commandant assured participants that they would be guided by experienced instructors and that the course would be tailored to meet their individual needs. Representatives from the Military Pensions Board will also be available to address concerns about retirement benefits, further ensuring that the transition from military to civilian life is as smooth as possible.

However, the path to success in the programme is not without its expectations. AVM Mamman made it clear that discipline is a cornerstone of the Centre's ethos. He warned participants about the importance of adhering to the Armed Forces Act, with attendance being crucial for certification.

A minimum attendance of 90 per cent is required to obtain the Certificate of Course Completion. Acts of misconduct, absenteeism, or inappropriate behaviour on social media will be met with sanctions.

Brigadier General IO Olatunji, the Director of Training, also addressed the participants, reinforcing the Centre's mission to ensure a successful reintegration into civilian life. He underscored the importance of the Centre's world-class facilities and reiterated the need for high levels of commitment, discipline, and respect from the participants.

"Of the 604 personnel nominated for Course 01/2025, 540 are present today, 27 have yet to report, and 37 have been returned to their units due to medical unfitness," Brigadier General Olatunji disclosed.

The course comes at a crucial time for the Nigerian Armed Forces, as it continues to prepare retiring personnel to enter civilian society with dignity and skill. The NAFRC's unwavering commitment to providing the necessary tools for successful reintegration ensures that those who have served their country with distinction are well-equipped to thrive in their post-service careers.

As Course 01/2025 gets underway, the participants now have a unique opportunity to embrace this transformative experience, one that will shape their futures for years to come.