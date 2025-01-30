Nigeria: Katsina State's Bold Steps Towards Tackling Insecurity

Over the past 12 years, banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling have escalated, causing widespread devastation with communities disrupted, livelihoods shattered, and the socio-economic fabric torn apart.

Yet, amid these challenges, the state has emerged as a beacon of resilience and innovation in tackling these security issues as was evidenced recently when Governor Dikko Umaru Radda was honoured at the 18th Africa Security Watch Awards in Doha, Qatar, for his administration's exceptional efforts in creating a safer environment for the people of Katsina. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

Katsina State, a pivotal part of Nigeria's northwestern region, has endured severe security challenges over the past 12 years. The escalation of banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling has left a trail of devastation, displacing communities, disrupting livelihoods, and weakening the socio-economic fabric. Despite these daunting circumstances, the state has demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovative strategies in addressing these issues.

A Prestigious Recognition

This progress was recently recognised on an international stage when Governor Dikko Umaru Radda was honoured at the 18th Africa Security Watch Awards in Doha, Qatar, for his administration's exceptional commitment to creating a safer and more secure Katsina.

The 18th Africa Security Watch Conference, themed "Developing a Module for People-Centric Governance Towards Enhancement of Peace and Security," brought together global security experts, policymakers, and leaders from Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, The Gambia, South Africa, Kenya, and Qatar to chart the future of security in Africa.

Prominent African leaders, including Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, were also honored at the event, whilst in attendance were Brigadier General Eric Angaye (Rtd), Bayelsa State Security Coordinator and Coordinator, Bayelsa Community Safety Corps; Vice Chair, Board of Trustees, Security Watch Africa Initiatives, Prof. Henri Fouche; Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa; 21st Indigenous Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Rtd) CFR; Katsina State Deputy Governor, H.E Faruk Lawal Jobe; and Foday Malang, Ambassador of The Gambia to Qatar, amongst others.

It was at this platform that Katsina State's remarkable progress was recognised, with Governor Radda receiving the title of "Best Security Conscious State Governor/Premier in West and Central Africa", which underscored the effectiveness of his administration's security reforms and sets a benchmark for other states in the region.

Understanding the Roots of Insecurity

Prior to the award ceremony, the conference had held two days of intensive brainstorming and paper presentations, one of which was from Katsina. In the governor's keynote address, he highlighted the state's innovative multi-dimensional strategies for combating insecurity.

Represented by Deputy Governor Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe, the governor spoke on "Banditry - Challenges and the Way Forward: The Katsina State Example," where he harped on Katsina State's security crisis, which has deep roots in various socio-economic and structural factors including the collapse of traditional cultural norms, pervasive poverty, and unemployment that have created a fertile ground for criminal activities.

Also, weak governance in some areas and the state's porous borders with Niger Republic have exacerbated the problem. Compounding these issues are drug abuse, low literacy rates, and the destabilising influence of bitter local politics.

As these challenges intensified, 24 of the state's 34 local government areas were severely affected by banditry and related crimes. In particular, localities such as Jibia, Batsari, and Safana suffered relentless attacks due to their proximity to the Rugu Forest Reserve and neighbouring conflict-prone states.

The activities of criminal gangs led to the loss of countless lives, displacement of communities, and destruction of economic and social infrastructure. Agricultural productivity plummeted, education was disrupted, and healthcare facilities were abandoned.

Governor Radda's Vision: A Comprehensive Security Framework

To tackle all these, Governor Radda's administration, inaugurated on May 29, 2023, adopted a comprehensive security reform strategy designed to address the root causes of insecurity. This plan combines innovative measures at every level of governance to deliver lasting peace.

Governor Radda's message highlighted a multi-dimensional approach to security reform, blending kinetic and non-kinetic strategies. According to him, the non-kinetic measures include establishing a Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs and creating a four-tier security structure involving state, local government, district, and ward-level committees. Also, conflict resolution centres have been set up, and climate security hubs developed in collaboration with the UNDP aim to address environmental factors contributing to resource-based conflicts.

Additionally, the administration has enacted a containment order to regulate cattle markets in frontline areas and introduced security education across all levels of schooling. Partnerships with development agencies such as USAID and regional cooperation with neighbouring states have further strengthened the framework.

Kinetic measures, he said, complement these initiatives. He revealed that the government established a Joint Security Surveillance Centre and a security call centre, recruited and trained local vigilante groups, and procured advanced security assets. The Katsina State Community Watch Corps, supported by a state law, plays a pivotal role in bolstering community-level security. Moreover, a Quick Response Squad ensures rapid intervention in areas of heightened risk.

Tangible Progress Against Crime

According to the governor, the results of these measures have been significant. Sixteen out of the 24 most affected local government areas have experienced a remarkable 70 per cent reduction in criminal activities. Community resilience has improved, with many residents beginning to rebuild their lives. The state's economy shows signs of recovery as agricultural activities gradually resume in previously abandoned farmlands.

Despite these achievements, challenges remain. Large numbers of displaced persons strain the resources of host communities. Hundreds of schools and health facilities remain closed, and over 300 villages have been abandoned. Traumatised victims require psychological support, and many agricultural lands still lie fallow, awaiting revitalisation.

Charting a Path Forward

Recognising the scale of the remaining challenges, Governor Radda's administration has outlined key areas for support. Livelihood programmes targeting women and youth, coupled with agricultural mechanisation, could restore economic stability. The renovation of schools and health centres, along with the construction of irrigation facilities, would revitalise rural communities. Psychosocial support for victims remains critical to addressing the emotional scars left by years of violence.

This comprehensive approach aligns with the theme of the Africa Security Watch Conference: promoting people-centred governance. By focusing on the well-being of its citizens, Katsina State serves as a model for other regions grappling with insecurity. The emphasis on collaboration, innovation, and sustainability has set a benchmark in addressing Africa's complex security challenges.

A Continent-Wide Call to Action

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Patrick Agbambu, International Coordinator and CEO of Africa Security Watch, highlighted the broader implications of Africa's security crisis. Noting that over 70 per cent of the continent faces various forms of insecurity, hindering development and perpetuating poverty, Agbambu stressed the need for responsive, people-centric governance to build resilient societies where peace and stability can thrive.

He stressed that the Katsina example offers hope and a blueprint for tackling these challenges. He said: "Governor Radda's administration has demonstrated that, with strategic leadership, even the most entrenched security issues can be addressed. By prioritising collaboration, leveraging global partnerships, and implementing innovative policies, Katsina State is transforming adversity into an opportunity for growth.

"As African leaders continue to grapple with the continent's security challenges, Katsina serves as a testament to what is possible when determination, collaboration, and innovation converge. The lessons from this Nigerian state resonate far beyond its borders, offering inspiration to governments across Africa striving for a safer, more prosperous future."