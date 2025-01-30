Nigeria: Lagos Lawyer Arrested for Alleged Forgery to Secure Loan

Precious Ugwuzor

A Lagos-based lawyer, Barrister Chinwe Onuoha, has been arrested by officers of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) for alleged forgery of documents to secure a loan from the Bank of Industry. The arrest occurred on January 22, 2025, around 7:30 PM on the streets of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The lawyer is accused of forging a lease agreement for a property located at Teachers Estate in Ikorodu. The forged documents reportedly bore the signatures of the property owner, Ngozi Uzoma, and a witness, Titilayo Opeyemi. According to the SFU, these documents were submitted to the Bank of Industry to obtain a loan for a pure water production business.

Speaking on the matter, the Commissioner of Police, SFU, Ayo Omodeinde, confirmed that the arrest followed months of investigation. "The complaint of forgery was submitted to our office in June 2024. Despite several invitations, the lawyer refused to report to our station, prompting us to track and arrest her," he said.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the arrest reported that Barrister Onuoha attempted to evade capture by running into the premises of a nearby court but was stopped by security personnel at the gate.

Sources allege that the lawyer and the property owner, Ngozi Uzoma, were once friends. Ms. Uzoma had reportedly allowed Barrister Onuoha to stay in the property rent-free.

However, the lawyer allegedly attempted to claim ownership of the house, stating in a court petition that she had purchased the property for N2.3 million. The court petition reportedly sought assistance in obtaining documents that she claimed the owner had given her.

Investigators later discovered that the same documents referenced in the petition were forged and used to secure the loan.

Barrister Onuoha is currently in police custody for interrogation, while investigations continue to uncover the full details of the case.

The SFU has assured the public that due process will be followed, and the findings of the investigation will determine the next course of action.