Nigeria: Injury Knocks Out Ademola Lookman From Barcelona Clash Tonight

*Boniface misses Leverkusen training ahead crucial tie with Sparta Prague

Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, will miss Atalanta final UEFA Champions League clash at Barcelona tonight on account of a knee injury.

He suffered the injury in training during the week.

Reigning CAF Player of the Year Lookman has lately been a substitute for the Italian club possibly because of the recurring knee problem.

Atalanta are seventh in the overall UEFA Champions League new format standings with 14 points after seven matches.

They are likely to need a result at Barcelona tonight to finish in the Top-8 to reach automatic playoff round.

Elsewhere, another Super Eagles forward, Victor Boniface, has also missed training with Bayer Leverkusen as a sensational switch to top Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr moves ever closer. Leverkusen are at home to play Sparta Prague in the Champions League tonight. The German side are eighth in standing and need a win or draw to finish amongst the Top 8 that will qualify automatically for the next stage without playoff.

Top Transfer Expert, Fabrizio Romano, reported yesterday that the Al Nassr delegation has been in Germany to negotiate with both club and player.

The Transfer Expert further reported that Boniface has given his okay for the move after Leverkusen negotiated with the Saudis.

Understand Victor Boniface has already opened doors to Al Nassr move, right after Bayer Leverkusen decided to negotiate with the Saudi club," sources close to the player disclosed.

"Talks now on-going on financial package for both player and clubsides, with Saudis delegation in Germany since Monday as first revealed."

Leverkusen have placed a price tag of 50 Million Euros on the 24-year-old striker.

Also, newly-signed Nigerian player, Vince Osuji, has not been named by Club Brugge on a 23-man squad for tonight's decisive UEFA Champions League clash at Manchester City.

Experts have said the 18-year-old central defender Osuji is a future investment for the Belgian champions.

However, Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika is on the trip to England.

Club Brugge have recorded 11 points from seven matches.

They may now need a result at City tonight to make the 24 qualified teams for the knockout rounds.

TODAY

UCL

Aston Villa v Celtic

Barcelona v Atalanta

Leverkusen v S'Prague

B'Munich v Sl'Bratislava

Brest v Real Madrid

D'Zagreb v AC Milan

Dortmund v Shakhtar

Girona v Arsenal

Inter v Monaco

Juventus v Benfica

Lille v Feyenoord

Man City v C'Brugge

PSV v Liverpool

Salzburg v Atletico

Sporting v Bologna

Sturm Graz v Leipzig

Stuttgart v PSG

Young Boys v C'Zvezda