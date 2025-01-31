West Africa: Analysts Consider Ramifications of ECOWAS Members' Exit

Abuja, Nigeria — The departure of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from West Africa's most influential bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), raises concerns, especially in the areas of security and economics, according to regional analysts who spoke with VOA.

Some say the split -- the first time nations have quit the regional body since its creation a half-century ago -- could weaken joint military operations and further destabilize the Sahel, a region already struggling with jihadist insurgencies.

But on Wednesday, the day the decision was formally recognized by the bloc, ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray told reporters in Abuja that the bloc was willing to continue security cooperation despite the split.

ECOWAS also announced that its "doors remain open" to the departing nations and urged the remaining 12 member states to continue to support them.

"I think that ECOWAS has taken a pragmatic approach about the unfolding situation," said Rotimi Olawale, a political affairs analyst. "I expect also that there would be continued cooperation around security issues. Issues of peace and security pose a big challenge."

Junta-led Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso officially quit the regional body on Wednesday after a yearlong notice.

Relations between ECOWAS and the departing trio of member states soured after a July 2023 coup in Niger, which led ECOWAS to threaten military intervention.

In 2023, the three states formed their own bloc, the Alliance of Sahel States, seeking closer ties with Russia.

Touray said ECOWAS plans to hold a technical session with the three countries to discuss the way forward.

Chris Kwaja, the Nigerian director at the United States Institute of Peace, said "there are so many issues, so I think a technical session of that nature is important to allow each party to weigh where it stands on the issue of separation."

Trade is one of them. Analysts say economic challenges may loom large for the three departing nations, especially regarding access to maritime ports to the south.

"The countries will get to a point where they will seek at the very least greater cooperation with ECOWAS countries, as they would require access to the port," said Olawale. "The three countries are landlocked, so they'll continue to depend on the subregion for trade partnership to ensure that they continue to have a booming economy. My predictions are that the three countries are coming back to ECOWAS, perhaps not in the short term."

In recent years, ECOWAS, which was founded to promote economic integration, has faced increasing challenges in maintaining stability across the region.

Kwaja said public sentiment toward ECOWAS is shifting because some citizens view the bloc as an entity that primarily protects the interests of regional leaders rather than the masses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"ECOWAS was a bit detached from its citizens," said Kwaja. "Now a big lesson for ECOWAS should be to invest heavily in the people, back to the point about the ECOWAS agenda of moving away from an ECOWAS [of] state to an ECOWAS of the people, because the people constitute the pillar upon which ECOWAS is [sitting]."

The Sahel region has become the world's deadliest terrorism hot spot, accounting for the highest number of terror-related deaths last year.

The outcome of the looming technical session remains uncertain, and many will be watching to see how ECOWAS moves past its most significant political crisis in decades.