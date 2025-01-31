Nigeria: No Evidence U.S. President Donald Trump Ordered the Deportation of Nigerian Politicians' Children

No evidence US president Donald Trump ordered the deportation of Nigerian politicians' children

IN SHORT: While Trump has issued a series of executive orders, there is no proof that he has specifically ordered the children of Nigerian politicians to leave the country.

Since retaking office in January 2025, US president Donald Trump has signed several executive orders.

In this context, messages circulating on Facebook in Nigeria claim that he has ordered the deportation of the children of Nigerian politicians studying or living in the US, beginning with those of president Bola Tinubu.

The posts quote Trump as saying: "I have ordered the deportation of all Nigerian politicians' children back to Nigeria, including those studying here, starting with the President's children. You can't destroy your own country and then come here looking for a better life in a well-run nation. It doesn't work that way, believe me."

The same claim appeared on Facebook here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

But did Trump order the deportation of the Nigerian politician's children? We checked.

No evidence Trump gave such order

A search of the US Federal Register, where such orders are listed, found none ordering the deportation of Nigerians. We also did not find any on the official White House website, which is more up-to-date.

The media has also closely monitored Trump's speeches, decisions, and executive orders since his inauguration.

Trump's immigration-related executive orders have primarily targeted illegal immigrants crossing the US-Mexico border, as well as Mexican gangs and cartels.

If he had issued a directive to deport the children of Nigerian politicians, including Tinubu's children, it would have made both local and international headlines.

There is no evidence to support online claims that Trump has ordered the deportation of Nigerian politicians' children. The claim is false.

