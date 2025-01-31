Liberia: Firestone Liberia Faces Worker Unrest Amid Go-Slow Protest

Margibi — Workers at Firestone Liberia have initiated a go-slow protest, demanding immediate action on a series of unresolved issues, including inadequate retirement benefits and insufficient support for sick employees.

The protest, which began on Thursday, January 30, is led by the National Timbers and Wood Union and the Firestone Agriculture Workers Union (FAWU).

The workers have voiced strong dissatisfaction with the company's "Golden Handshake" retirement system, a monthly stipend scheme for retired employees, which they argue fails to meet their basic financial needs.

Marcus S. Blama, Secretary General of the National Timber, Wood Construction and Allied Workers Union of Liberia, criticized Firestone management for ignoring the workers' concerns and failing to engage in meaningful collective bargaining.

"Workers who have dedicated 10 to 15 years to this company are being disregarded and denied essential benefits," Blama stated. He also highlighted the plight of sick employees, who are often referred to the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) for assistance but are left without proper care, worsening their health conditions.

In addition to these retirement and health concerns, the unions are demanding that the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) be extended to all workers, including both permanent and contract employees.

This call follows repeated assurances from Firestone and the Ministry of Labor that policy updates would be forthcoming, promises that have yet to materialize.

Blama warned that if these issues are not addressed swiftly, the go-slow action will persist, potentially disrupting company operations and drawing further attention to Firestone's failure to address critical worker welfare concerns.

The workers' discontent highlights a broader sense of neglect, with many feeling abandoned by both the company and the Ministry of Labor.

As tensions continue to rise, the future of labor relations at Firestone Liberia remains uncertain.

As of the time of publication, Firestone Liberia had not responded to multiple requests for comment from FPA. The company's Communications Manager, Justice R. Clarke, did not reply to inquiries sent via email and WhatsApp.