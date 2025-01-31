Nigeria: Govt Warns Citizens Against Storage of Explosives for Illegal Mining

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has cautioned citizens not to store explosive devices in their homes for illegal mining activities.

According to a statement by the the Minister's media special assistant, Rabiu Ibrahim, Idris made the statement during a condolence visit to residents following a dynamite explosion which resulted in the loss of lives and extensive property damage in Sabon Pegi, Niger State.

Other top-ranking government officials on the visit were the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago; former Governor and Senator representing Niger North, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello; and the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji.

He insisted that the storage of explosives devices for illegal mining in homes poses significant risks to lives and property, urging those involved to desist immediately.

He said the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had since directed the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to reorganize the sector to curtail such illegalities.

"These are tragedies that are virtually man-made and we cannot allow that to continue and the President has directed that the National Orientation Agency step up its campaigns and advocacy and enlightenment to all Nigerians particularly those in this illegal mining activities. This community is endowed with a lot of mineral resources.

"Only recently, the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has embarked on re-organization of mining activities around the country and we do hope that they will take this lesson very seriously," he said.

Idris noted that the President was deeply concerned about the recent surge in disasters across the country and has directed the National Orientation Agency to enhance its public awareness campaigns to prevent such incidents.

"First and foremost, we have to understand that this kind of tragedy is happening just too many times in our country, and the President is deeply saddened and he has instructed that the National Orientation Agency carry out advocacy and enlightenment campaigns, especially among these rural communities to avert the recurrence of this," he stated.