Ghana: Govt Begins Validation of Debt to Road Contractors - Roads Minister

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwame Agbodza, has disclosed that the government has commenced a validation process to ascertain the actual indebtedness to road contractors.

Addressing road contractors, he indicated that he has directed road sector agencies to compile data on all outstanding Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) in the system.

"I have directed officials from the Ministry, Department of Urban Roads, Department of Feeder Roads, Ghana Highways Authority and the Road Fund to compile data on all Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) in the system," Mr Agbodza said.

The discussions also covered issues such as recapping the Road Fund, debt sustainability in the road sector and the judicious use of scarce resources.

Other key topics included negotiation on payment of interest for delayed payments and the re-introduction of road tolls to generate more revenue to fund road projects..

Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD