Nigeria: Tinubu Sends Condolences to U.S. Over Tragic Air Accident

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Washington, D.C., offering condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the United States, and all those affected.

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, President Tinubu extended Nigeria's sympathy, emphasising the nation's solidarity with the US as it navigates this period of grief.

"On behalf of Nigeria, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the United States, and all affected by this profound loss," the statement read.

He praised the bravery and dedication of first responders and emergency personnel who worked under difficult conditions.

"I commend the courageous efforts of first responders and emergency teams for their selfless work in harsh conditions," Tinubu said.

The Nigerian president reaffirmed the close ties between the two nations, underscoring that Nigeria stands in unity with the U.S. in mourning and in hope for the future.

"Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States Government and its People, united in grief and hopeful for a new day," Tinubu concluded.