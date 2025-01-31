West Africa: Is Ecowas Providing Leadership to the West African Community?

It is very difficult to imagine how a group of heads of state could negotiate with a government that is not legally established by the people of a country to leave ECOWAS. ECOWAS and AU have both established protocols not to recognise unconstitutional take over of power. Hence the only negotiation that can take place between ECOWAS and a government that has taken over power unconstitutionally is how to restore constitutionality.

Hence it would constitute gross betrayal of the people or any other country in West Africa to enter into any negotiation with a government that is unconstitutional to give legitimacy to such a state from ECOWAS. Foroyaa is calling on all heads of state of the community to take stock of the calibre of leadership that is being given to the community.

Africa in general and west Africa in particular should not go back to rule by might. The consent is the only legitimate way of establishing a government that has the right to govern. All other governments by might have no legitimacy to enter into negotiations to remove any African or West African from AU or ECOWAS. To allow such a process to take place is a regrettable historical blunder of immeasurable proportion.