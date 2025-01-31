Rwanda: Tems Cancels Rwanda Show Amid M23-DR Congo Tensions

Nigerian singer Tems has canceled her Born in the Wild tour stop in Rwanda, citing the country's involvement in the ongoing standoff between the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement on her X handle, Tems apologized to fans for initially promoting the show without being aware of the geopolitical tensions.

"I never ever intend to be insensitive to real-world issues, and I sincerely apologize if this came across that way. I simply had no idea this was going on. My heart goes out to those affected. Conflict is no joke, and I truly hope and pray for peace in this time," she wrote.

Her announcement sparked mixed reactions online. One user questioned how an African artist could be unaware of the crisis, commenting,

"You, an African artist, had no idea what was going on in Africa? Y'all really have the luxury to be clueless." Others praised her stance, with a Congolese fan responding,

"Thank you @temsbaby for your support and solidarity with the DRC. Your voice and compassion help keep the world's attention on the urgent crisis in our country."

Tems had been scheduled to perform at BK Arena in Kigali on March 22, 2025, but reconsidered in light of the conflict. Her decision comes as M23 rebels tighten their hold around Goma, the largest city in eastern DR Congo, with sporadic gunfire reported on its outskirts.

M23 fighters marched into Goma on Monday in the worst escalation since 2012, fueling concerns over a conflict deeply rooted in the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide and the struggle for control of DR Congo's vast mineral wealth.