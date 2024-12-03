Rwanda: Facts About Tems, the Next Nigerian Music Star On Kigali Stage

Nigerian multi-award-winning musician Tems last week confirmed Kigali on her world tour schedule for 2025. It will be her first performance in Kigali whose stage has become common for Nigerian musicians.

The likes of Tekno Miles, Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy, Yemi Alade, Joeboy and Rema are among Nigerians who previously headlined concerts in the Rwandan capital. The latter last came in Rwanda during the Trace Music Awards where he bagged the Global African Artist and Song of the Year awards.

Next up now is Tems, another big name in the West African country and Africa in general, whose music continues to garner huge airplay across various platforms.

Born Temilade Openiyi, Tems is a singer, songwriter, and producer whose music blends Afrobeat, R&B, and alternative sounds.

Rising to fame in 2019 with her breakout single 'Try Me', she quickly established herself as a force in the global music industry.

Her collaborations with international icons such as Wizkid, Drake and Future have solidified her status as a crossover artist.

She recently announced that Rwanda will be one of the stops on her 'Born in the Wild' world tour in 2025. The announcement, which followed news of her upcoming South African concert on March 20, 2025, was made via her social media platforms.

The 28-year-old Nigerian artist is renowned for her soulful and genre-defying sound, with chart-topping hits like "Crazy Things," "Damages," "Try Me," and "Fountains," a collaboration with global superstar Drake.

Her contribution to Wizkid's 'Essence' earned her widespread acclaim and a Grammy nomination. Dubbed the "song of the summer" by fans and critics in 2021, the track made history as the first Nigerian song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, signaling a groundbreaking moment for Afrobeat on the global stage.

Its success was bolstered by a remix featuring Justin Bieber, which further expanded its reach.

Songs like "Crazy Things," "Damages," and "Free Mind" from her EP 'For Broken Ears' have garnered millions of streams worldwide. Her collaboration with Future and Drake on 'Wait for U' earned her a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023 beating a strong field which included Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled.

Tems has performed on some of the world's biggest stages, including Coachella, the Global Citizen Festival, and the BET Awards. Her live performances are known for their emotive power and her ability to connect deeply with audiences.

Tems' artistry goes beyond singing; she is also a skilled producer who often contributes to the creative process of her projects. Her music explores themes of empowerment, love, and self-discovery, resonating with fans across continents.

Off-stage, Tems is known for her advocacy for African culture and women's empowerment.

Her refusal to conform to industry pressures and her dedication to her craft make her a role model for aspiring musicians worldwide. Whether in the studio or on stage, Tems consistently pushes boundaries, creating a space for herself in the global music landscape.

As fans in Kigali gear up for her 2025 performance, excitement is building for what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Tems' ability to seamlessly blend genres, deliver electrifying performances, and inspire with her music guarantees that her Born in the Wild tour will be a milestone event for her Rwandan audience.