Egyptian FM Makes Phone Call to Benin's Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Badr Abdel Aati, made a telephone conversation with Olushegun Adjadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin. During the call, the two officials discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

Minister Abdel Aati expressed his condolences for the victims of the brutal terrorist attack targeting Beninese forces at the border with Niger and Burkina Faso. He emphasized Egypt's solidarity, both at the governmental and public levels, with the Republic of Benin in its efforts to combat terrorism. The Minister underscored Egypt's readiness to share its expertise in counterterrorism, particularly in light of the security challenges confronting northern Benin. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of addressing the developmental needs of the northern regions as a central component of a comprehensive strategy to counter terrorism.