Nigeria: U.S. HIV/Aids Waiver - Govt Plans Self-Funding Strategy for Nigeria's HIV Response

The federal government has expressed commitment to intensify domestic resource mobilisation strategies towards ownership and sustainability of the HIV response in the country with a view to reducing the risks of donor aid policy shifts.

The Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, assured that efforts are in place to ensure that the country's strategic goals and targets in the fight against HIV are achieved.

The agency's Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe, said that through effective stakeholder collaboration, creation of favourable policies and enabling environment and advocacy to policy makers, Nigeria is committed to achieving the goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

In a signed statement, Aderibigbe said the Federal government was not unmindful of the concern and anxiety elicited by reports of the Trump administration's suspension of aid for HIV/AIDS programmes and treatment in Nigeria, even as it said it was tackling the challenges of the HIV/AIDS national response.

The statement reads: "The recent executive order by the new U.S. Administration to reevaluate and realign United States' foreign aid which includes a 90-day pause on foreign development assistance, has raised significant concerns among our stakeholders with regards to HIV/AIDS and TB technical support and funding.

"Nigeria has the highest number of people living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in West and Central African region. Over the past two decades, partners in the global AIDS response have intensively supported the Nigerian government and institutions in the country, to scale-up prevention, treatment, care, and support for those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

"The U.S government through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has immensely supported Nigeria's HIV/AIDS response over the years, particularly in sustaining the treatment of people living with HIV in Nigeria. PEPFAR Nigeria remains the biggest donor for treatment programme in the country as their contributions covers approximately 90% of the treatment burden.

"Last week, the Trump Administration issued an executive order halting foreign aid for 90 days. However, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the Administration issued a waiver for lifesaving medicines and medical services, offering a reprieve for a worldwide HIV treatment programme. This waiver allows for the continuous distribution of HIV medications (ARVs) and medical services supported by PEPFAR in Nigeria.

"The Nigerian government appreciates the U.S. government waiver and is mindful of the potential change to foreign aid in the near future under the new administration. The Nigerian government would intensify domestic resource mobilisation strategies towards ownership and sustainability of the HIV response in the country with a view to reducing the risks of donor aid policy shifts to the HIV response while ensuring that the country's strategic goals and targets in the fight against HIV are achieved.

"Through effective stakeholder collaboration, creating favourable policies and enabling environment and advocacy to policy makers, Nigeria can still achieve the target of ending AIDS by 2030.

"We encourage the patient community to continue accessing HIV treatment services in service delivery points across the country and appeal to all our State Governors, private sector partners, all the honourable members of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly, civil society organizations, the media and all other relevant stakeholders, to continue in their commitment and support to the fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

"We appreciate the United States Government and all our international partners for their continued contributions and support to the national HIV response," Aderibigbe remarked.

Vanguard News