Nigerian Govt Empowers 10,000 Midwives to Boost Maternal, Child Healthcare

The government targets a 20 per cent reduction in maternal mortality and a 15 per cent decrease in under-five mortality by 2027

In a bid to strengthen maternal and child healthcare in Nigeria, the Nigerian government has distributed 10,000 professional kits to midwives in Kwara state, North-central Nigeria.

This is in line with the Renewed Hope Initiative of Nigeria's First Lady, Remi Tinubu.

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) disclosed this on Thursday in a post on its X handle.

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to equip midwives with essential tools to provide life-saving care to mothers and newborns.

Boost to maternal health

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako, emphasised the vital role midwives play in maternal health.

Mr Salako described the midwives as heroes of maternal healthcare in Nigeria.

"Midwives are the unsung heroes of maternal health, and with this initiative, we're ensuring that every Nigerian mother has access to skilled care during pregnancy and childbirth," he said.

The ministry also noted in the post that the event marks a crucial step towards achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda's goal of reducing maternal mortality by 20 per cent and under- five mortality by 15 per cent by 2027.

Government efforts

This effort is particularly significant in Nigeria, where maternal and child health remains a major concern.

The empowerment of midwives is expected to have a positive impact on the country's health outcomes, especially in rural areas where access to healthcare is limited.

The ministry noted that the distribution of professional kits to midwives is a testament to the government's commitment to improving healthcare services in Nigeria.

"You are saving lives, one birth at a time! Let's continue this journey towards a Nigeria where no life is lost needlessly to preventable causes," Mr Salako said.

In November last year, the National Population Commission (NPC) stated that the 2024 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) study was launched to investigate the underlying causes of maternal and child mortality.

Additionally, programmes like the Maternal and Child Health Week strive to improve access to essential healthcare services for women and children.

Maternal, child mortality in Nigeria

Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality ratios in the world, with approximately 576 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This translates to about one in 22 Nigerian women dying during pregnancy, childbirth, or postpartum/post-abortion, compared to one in 4,900 in developed countries.

The infant mortality rate in Nigeria is also alarming, with 74 deaths per 1,000 live births, while the under-five mortality rate stands at 117 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The root causes of these mortality rates are complex and multifaceted. In rural areas, many women and children lack access to essential healthcare services.

Also, the quality of care is often inadequate, with insufficient healthcare providers and inadequate healthcare infrastructure contributing to high mortality rates.