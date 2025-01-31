Liberia: Senate Moves Prince Johnson's Seat to His Mausoleum in Nimba

Capitol Hill — The plenary of the Liberian Senate has formally removed the official seat of the late Nimba County Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Internal Affairs, Prince Y. Johnson, from the Senate chamber. The seat will be relocated to a newly constructed mausoleum in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, in his honor.

The decision was announced on Thursday, January 30, 2025, by Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, who stated that the Senate had agreed to permanently remove the seat from plenary.

According to Senator Karnga-Lawrence, the move follows a formal request from Nimba County citizens who wished to preserve the late senator's chair in the museum near his burial site. The Senate approved the request in recognition of Senator Johnson's long-standing service, having been the most senior and longest-serving senator, holding office for over 18 years.

Senator Johnson passed away on November 28, 2024, at a hospital near Monrovia and was laid to rest on January 18, 2025, in Sanniquellie.

A brief ceremony marked the seat's removal, featuring a live performance by the newly established Senate choir and a prayer led by a cleric, invoking blessings for the senators' longevity and protection.

Following the seat's removal, Senator Nya D. Twayen, Jr. automatically assumed the position of Nimba County - 1, taking over the official spot previously occupied by Senator Johnson, pending a by-election.

The removal process was led by a committee of senators, including Edwin Melvin Snowe (Co-Chair on Internal Affairs), former Senate President Pro Tempore Albert T. Chie (Chair on Public Works), Thomas Yaya Nimely (Chair on Labor), and J. Gbleh-bo Brown (Chair on Rules, Order, and Administration).

"As we remove this seat, we again extend our deepest sympathy to the people of Nimba," said Senator Brown of Maryland County.

The chair was carried out of the plenary by the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, wrapped in black cloth with a small pink ribbon tied around it.

In response, Senator Twayen expressed gratitude to the Liberian Senate for honoring the request of Nimba's citizens.

"We sincerely thank the Liberian Senate for granting our request to preserve the seat of our fallen senator in the museum we built in Sanniquellie. This will allow future generations to recognize his contributions," Senator Twayen stated.