Ethiopia: Ending Neglect - How Domestic Investments Can Transform the Fight Against NTDs

The bites of river-dwelling blackflies carry a hidden danger – microparasites that can steal sight, health, and wellbeing, and contribute to trapping families in poverty. The disease they cause, known as river blindness or onchocerciasis, is one of 21 neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that together affect more than 600 million people across Africa.

For many of the world’s most vulnerable people, NTDs are easy to contract but difficult to control. These diseases hide in insects, water, and even soil, thriving in remote communities where access to healthcare may be limited.

Yet, thanks to years of African leadership and global collaboration, the tide is turning. Modern medicine has made most NTDs preventable or treatable. Since 2013, 21 countries in Africa have been recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) for eliminating at least one NTD.

And yesterday, in a milestone for the continent, the WHO verified Niger as the first African country to eliminate river blindness. This achievement is a powerful reminder that a future free of NTDs is within our reach.

The decisions African health leaders make next will shape how quickly we can achieve that vision. Continued progress hinges on well-funded, well-coordinated national NTD programs and strong political leadership.

In Ethiopia, we have taken critical steps to increase domestic commitments in NTD programs – an act that reflects our commitment to ending the neglect and one we hope will inspire others to act boldly. We recognize that investments in NTDs are investments in our future. When people are free from debilitating illness, children attend school more regularly, adults remain employed, and families have greater earning potential.

Efforts to eliminate NTDs also strengthen health systems. Ethiopia’s efforts to integrate NTD diagnosis and treatment into primary healthcare have led to increases in early detection, data collection and greater access to preventative treatment. This approach not only saves lives but ensures that NTD care can become part of a sustainable health system.

With constrained resources, governments face difficult choices about what to invest in. However, the path to a brighter future for Africa must begin with health, particularly with high-impact opportunities that improve lives while also fueling economic growth.

NTD programs do just that, and many are remarkably low cost. Studies estimate that preventing five of the most widespread NTDs, including river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, costs less than US$0.50 per person.

The long-term economic benefits are equally profound. Elimination of NTDs has the potential to add billions to African economies, in part by enabling more people to work and earn a living. When these benefits are considered at a continental level, the potential for a more prosperous Africa becomes strikingly clear.

That’s why the opportunity presented by the Reaching the Last Mile Fund is so compelling. Established by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the Reaching the Last Mile Fund is an ambitious public-private partnership working to fast-track the elimination of river blindness and lymphatic filariasis across Africa and Yemen. Ethiopia is among its partners.

Backed by a diverse coalition of global donors and technical experts, the Fund amplifies domestic investments by providing additional funding, tools, and expertise to overcome persistent barriers. It enables healthcare workers to reach the right people with medicine, equips program staff with the latest technology, and generates the data needed to track progress and inform policy.

Platforms like the Reaching the Last Mile Fund are most effective when affected countries lead with clear agendas and financial commitments. In Ethiopia, we have learned first-hand that country ownership is vital to building programs that are sustainable, scalable, and aligned to broader goals - including Agenda 2063, Africa's blueprint for inclusive socio-economic development though good health, self-reliance, and thriving economies. This approach ensures that our priorities remain at the forefront and that progress is embedded within existing health systems.

African countries have made landmark achievements against fighting NTDs. However, we cannot stop here. Increased public financing for NTD programs, including through the Reaching the Last Mile Fund, is our best chance to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to eliminate these ancient diseases while accelerating development.

Ethiopia is committed to elimination and to realizing the limitless potential of our continent. By uniting our efforts and committing resources, we can inspire a collective movement—one where no community is left behind in the fight against NTDs. Let us build this future - together.