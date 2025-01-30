Niger is First African Country to Eliminate Blinding Onchocerciasis Disease - WHO

Geneva — The World Health Organization said Thursday that Niger met the criteria for the elimination of onchocerciasis, a cause of blindness, making it the fifth country globally and the first country in Africa acknowledged by WHO for interrupting transmission of the parasitic disease.

"Eliminating a disease is a significant achievement that requires tireless dedication," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, who congratulated Niger for its commitment to liberating its population from the blinding, stigmatizing illness that afflicts suffering among the poorest.

"This success is yet another testament to the remarkable strides we have made against neglected tropical diseases and offers hope to other nations still battling onchocerciasis, demonstrating that elimination is possible," said Tedros.

Onchocerciasis, commonly known as river blindness, is a parasitic disease and is the second leading infectious cause of blindness worldwide after trachoma.

The bites of infective black flies, primarily found in riverine areas, transmit the disease to humans.

The disease primarily affects rural populations in sub-Saharan Africa and Yemen, with smaller endemic areas found in parts of Latin America.

Between 1976 and 1989, under the umbrella of the WHO Onchocerciasis Control Programme in West Africa, Niger undertook control measures by spraying insecticides that significantly decreased levels of onchocerciasis transmission.

"Onchocerciasis has long caused immense human suffering. It has also impeded the economic development of affected communities, driving people away from rivers, which are often lifelines for livelihoods," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, and a physician from Botswana.

"Niger's success ends this burden for its people. It also positions Niger as a model for the elimination of neglected tropical diseases in Africa."

Moeti said the country had previously demonstrated its leadership in public health by eliminating Guinea-worm disease in 2013.

According to the WHO, 54 countries have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease.

Niger joins four other countries that have been verified by WHO for eliminating onchocerciasis, all in the Region of the Americas: Colombia (2013), Ecuador (2014), Guatemala (2016) and Mexico (2015).

In the WHO’s African region, 21 countries have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease. Onchocerciasis is the second neglected tropical disease eliminated in Niger: the country was certified free of dracunculiasis (Guinea-worm disease) transmission in 2013.