Nigeria: Nollywood Actor Asa Koko Is Dead

30 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nosakhale Akhimien

His career spanned over a decade, during which he featured in numerous Yoruba-language films, gaining recognition for his distinctive acting style and significant contributions to the industry.

Veteran Nollywood actor Asa Koko has passed away after battling an undisclosed illness for over two years. Fellow actor and filmmaker Kunle Afod announced his death via Instagram.

Before his death, the actor resided in Mushin, Lagos and owned a self-titled canteen. Sharing the heartbreaking news, Kunle posted a video from his last visit to Asa Koko's home, where the late actor narrated his health struggles.

In the clip, Asa Koko revealed that he had "spent years in the hospital fighting the ailment and was visited by the Lagos State zGovernor during his treatment." He also showed Kunle his swollen leg, expressing "gratitude to God for keeping him alive thus far."

In his emotional tribute, Afod wrote, "May his soul rest in peace. Asa Koko, hmmmm. It's a WRAP." He concluded his message with prayers for the departed actor.

Asa Koko, whose full name was not widely publicised, was a prominent figure in the Yoruba segment of Nollywood. His career spanned over a decade, during which he featured in numerous Yoruba-language films, gaining recognition for his distinctive acting style and significant contributions to the industry.

Beyond his public persona, Asa Koko led a relatively private life. However, he was known to have married ten wives. Before his passing, he had been vocal about the struggles of ageing actors and the need for industry veterans to receive support.

Kunle, who had previously raised funds for him, used the opportunity to remind the younger generation not to neglect Nollywood's ageing stars.

Tributes from colleagues like Iyabo Ojo and fans have since poured in, reflecting Asa Koko's profound impact on the Yoruba film industry.

His passing marks another loss in the entertainment industry following the recent death of comic singer Mukaila Senwele. Asa Koko now joins the growing list of Nollywood stars who have died.

