Nigeria: Executive Order - NACA Hails U.S. Government's Waiver On HIV Treatment

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has welcomed the United States government's decision to continue life-saving HIV medicines and medical services.

The director general of the agency, Dr Temitope Ilori, in a statement Thursday said the waiver allows for the continuous distribution of HIV medications (ARVs) and medical services supported by PEPFAR in Nigeria.

She said the Nigerian government would intensify domestic resource mobilisation strategies towards ownership and sustainability of the HIV response in the country, with a view to reducing the risks of donor aid policy shifts to the HIV response while ensuring that the country's strategic goals and targets in the fight against HIV are achieved.

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on January 28 approved an "Emergency Humanitarian Waiver", which will allow people to continue accessing HIV treatment funded by the US across 55 countries worldwide, offering a reprieve for a worldwide HIV treatment programme.

President Donald Trump had earlier issued an Executive Order on a 90-Day Freeze on foreign aid spending. The national order reevaluates and realigns United States' foreign aid, including a 90-day funding pause for all foreign assistance, including for funding and services supported by PEPFAR.