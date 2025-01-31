Liberia: Grand Gedeh Eyes First County Meet Trophy in 36 Years

Monrovia — Grand Gedeh County is aiming to win the National County Sports Meet for the first time in 36 years after securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over neighboring Maryland County on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at the SKD Stadium.

A brace from Nuch Zohn and a goal from striker Daniel Moah propelled the 'Putu Mountain Boys' into the 2024/2025 NCSM final. Grand Gedeh took an early 2-0 lead within the first 25 minutes, with Zohn capitalizing on a costly defensive error by Lawrence Taylor to open the scoring.

The Watanga FC striker doubled the advantage shortly after, this time displaying skillful precision to net a fantastic goal after another lapse in Maryland's defense. As Maryland's backline continued to falter, Daniel Moah extended the lead to 3-0, leaving young goalkeeper Simon Wesley frustrated. Wesley, who had saved four penalties against Gbarpolu to secure Maryland's semifinal spot, was left with little chance against the dominant Grand Gedeh attack.

Maryland, the inaugural winners of the tournament in 1956, regained composure before halftime when Alieu Bah converted a penalty following a foul by Grand Gedeh goalkeeper David Tarlue.

Just after the break, Osoto Jackson added a second for Maryland, reducing the deficit to 3-2. However, Grand Gedeh held firm in defense, ensuring their first final appearance since 2010.

The last time Grand Gedeh won the tournament was in 1989, when they edged past Grand Bassa County, albeit through a coin toss decision. They were the final champions before the onset of Liberia's 14-year civil conflict.

Since the tournament's reintroduction in 2004, Grand Gedeh has reached the final twice. In 2007, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Rivercess County, and in the 2009-2010 final, they fell by the same margin to Nimba County.

With strong momentum and an impressive squad, Grand Gedeh is determined to reclaim the championship after 36 years. They will face either Lofa County or Margibi County in Sunday's final at the SKD Stadium.

Earlier on Wednesday, Grand Kru secured their first-ever Kickball final appearance, defeating Bong County 6-3 in home runs.