Liberia: House Launches Probe Into Rep. Yekeh Koluba's Conduct

Capitol Hill — The House of Representatives has tasked its Committee on Rules, Orders & Administration with investigating Montserrado County District 10 Representative Yekeh Y. Koluba over alleged violations of the House's Standing Rules and Procedures.

The decision was reached on Thursday, January 30, following a complaint filed against Koluba, accusing him of repeatedly engaging in misconduct that undermines the integrity of the legislative body.

Rep. Johnson Williams, who submitted the complaint, claimed that since the commencement of the Second Session of the 55th Legislature, Koluba has engaged in actions deemed detrimental to the House's rules and order.

Williams cited an incident during the January 28 plenary session in which Koluba allegedly insulted fellow lawmakers, disrespected the Speaker's authority, and disrupted proceedings. He further accused Koluba of referring to members of the House as "juntas," a term often linked to military rule or dictatorship.

"These actions violate Section 42.2 of the House's Standing Rules, which prohibits disorderly conduct that disrupts legislative proceedings," Williams argued.

He also contended that such behavior tarnishes the House's image and sets a dangerous precedent for younger generations. "If not corrected, this could normalize a culture of political disorder and violence," Williams warned.

Williams urged the House to take disciplinary action against Koluba to maintain the institution's integrity. Possible penalties range from a formal reprimand to suspension, pending the committee's findings.

After deliberations, the Plenary voted to refer the matter to the Committee on Rules, Orders & Administration for investigation. The committee is expected to report its findings and recommendations in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Rep. Yekeh Koluba was forcibly removed from the House chamber after rejecting Montserrado County District 11 Representative Richard Nagbe Koon as the Majority Bloc Speaker.

Koluba, a vocal critic of President Joseph Boakai's administration and the election of Koon, sparked controversy shortly after the session commenced. "Richard Koon is not the Speaker. I only recognize Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah," he declared, prompting outrage from Koon's supporters.

Representatives Johnson Williams and Prince Toles of Montserrado District 8 called for immediate action against Koluba, accusing him of disrespecting the House's leadership and undermining legislative order.

Speaker Koon then ordered the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove Koluba. Although Koluba resisted, he was eventually escorted out while insisting that Koon's leadership was illegitimate.

Speaking to journalists outside the chamber, Koluba remained defiant. "Koon is desperate. He is not the Speaker, and I will never recognize him as such. As far as I'm concerned, Fonati Koffa is the only legitimate Speaker," he said.

He further accused the Boakai administration of orchestrating what he called "an illegal leadership structure" within the House, arguing that Koon's election was a political maneuver to consolidate power.