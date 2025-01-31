Liberia: EPA Unveils $32m Five-Yr Plan to Tackle Environmental Challenges

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched an five-year strategic plan aimed at strengthening environmental governance and promoting sustainable practices. The plan, which will run from 2025 to 2029, outlines a comprehensive approach to addressing pressing environmental issues, including climate change, biodiversity loss, and deforestation.

EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating that it represents a milestone in efforts to safeguard natural resources.

"This plan is not just a document but a pledge to our country and stakeholders. We are committed to empowering local governance structures, enhancing institutional capacity, and fostering public engagement," he said.

Financial Commitment and Funding Gap

The strategic plan comes with an estimated implementation budget of $32,078,000. Of this amount, the EPA is seeking $16,890,000 from international partners while committing to mobilizing $15,188,000 from internal resources. Dr. Yarkpawolo stressed that financial support would be crucial to realizing the agency's goals.

"We will prioritize transparency and accountability in every endeavor, engaging meaningfully with our stakeholders to ensure inclusive decision-making," he added.

Decentralization and Compliance Efforts

A key component of the plan is the decentralization of environmental governance. The EPA is set to establish environmental committees in all 15 counties, aiming to embed environmental responsibility at the community level and ensure compliance with environmental laws.

The plan includes measures to:

Strengthen enforcement mechanisms to improve compliance with environmental regulations.

Create a centralized environmental knowledge management system.

Establish regional and central environmental research facilities.

Digitalize the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) regime.

Enhance public awareness campaigns on environmental issues.

The plan also emphasizes fostering international partnerships and improving resource mobilization. Officials believe that stronger collaboration with global institutions will enhance climate resilience and biodiversity conservation.

Government Endorsement and Policy Alignment

The official launch of the strategic plan was performed on behalf of President Joseph Boakai by Ambassador-at-Large Charles Snetter, who reaffirmed the administration's commitment to environmental sustainability.

"This plan aligns with our national development agenda and broader global frameworks, including the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It represents our determination to move away from a business-as-usual approach," Snetter stated.

The government has pledged to contribute more than $15 million toward implementation while urging international partners to provide additional support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"On behalf of His Excellency President Joseph Boakai, I officially launch this plan for the betterment of the EPA and the Liberian government," he added.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite the bold vision, challenges remain. Liberia continues to grapple with deforestation, flooding, and inadequate waste management. Additionally, poverty and limited access to education hinder widespread environmental awareness.

The EPA believes that with sustained government backing and strong collaboration with development partners, the strategic plan will pave the way for a more resilient and environmentally sustainable future.